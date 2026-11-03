Retracing Roots: In Gaya, A Family Waited 21 Years For Ex-Maoist Commander Vinod Marandi To Return Home
Sartaj Ahmad finds how mukhiya Sunita Devi helped her husband, former Maoist commander Vinod Marandi rebuild his public life after quitting armed insurgency in 2018.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Gaya: One day, when Sudhir Kumar Verma slipped home to Diha village in Gaya’s Guraru block, his sons held on to his feet and cried. They begged him to give up the life that kept him away for months at a time. One of them had wanted to study abroad and become a doctor. He asked his father how he could do either if he remained a Naxalite. It was then that Verma thought to find an answer and a way.
After joining Naxalites, Verma came to be known as Vinod Marandi, who commanded armed squads, fought the police and broken away from the Maoists to form a group of his own. The question his son asked that day stayed with him. “I was afraid my children might end up paying for what I had done,” he says. In 2018, he says, he gave up armed insurgency altogether. His wife, Sunita Devi, counts 21 years between the day he took up a gun and the day he finally left that life behind.
A quarrel over rent
In 1997, Marandi was running a grocery shop in his village after finishing Class 12. Maoist influence was already strong in Guraru. Villagers sometimes gave armed cadres food or shelter under pressure. Marandi says he used to criticise their actions. Then a dispute with his landlord over the shop rent turned into a bitter quarrel.
“I was so consumed by the idea of taking revenge on my landlord that I picked up a Naxalite gun in 1997,” he says. Looking back, he holds both himself and the landlord responsible for how the dispute escalated. The decision to join the insurgency, he says, was his own.
Marandi rose to become a sub-zonal commander. His education also gave him a role in the organisation’s finances. In parts of Bihar and Jharkhand where Maoists ran what was described as a parallel administration, he kept accounts of the levies they collected and the money they spent. He recalls clashes with police in the Chakarbandha and Telu forests and in Salaiya, as well as in parts of Jharkhand. He acknowledges taking part in several Maoist attacks.
The knock Sunita feared
At home, the children were told their father worked in another state. His son Mantu Marandi remembers being about eight or nine when his father joined the insurgency. For months the children had no idea where he had gone. Once people began calling them the sons of a Naxalite and a thief, Mantu remembers feeling bad and wondering what they had done to deserve it.
For Sunita, every report of an attack or a police operation brought back the fear of the worst. “There were no mobile phones then, so we couldn’t call anyone for news. When he came home secretly after months, I would finally feel some relief,” she says.
Sunita remembers a time when some in the area regarded joining the Naxalites as an achievement. Young people were joining in large numbers, she says, some because they had faced harassment and others because they were drawn to the movement. "There was a time when I felt the influence we got due to my husband’s position. Then the police used to knock at our doors to ask the whereabouts of Marandi. I was always worried what would happen to the children if he were killed in an encounter," recalls Sunita. She spent years asking the children and his friends to press him to return.
In 2004, Marandi broke away from the Maoists and formed the Revolutionary Communist Centre, which he headed. Sunita had hoped that leaving the old organisation would bring him home. Instead, the split gave her another reason to fear for his life. “The police were looking for him on one side and the Maoists were looking for him on the other. I could at least count on the police arresting him and sending him to jail. If the Maoists got hold of him, they would kill him.” she adds.
Marandi now calls the decision to form a rival group a mistake. Police arrested him in 2009 and he was later released by a court. He says he began to pull away from the insurgency after that. "It was my children, Sunita and friend Shashi Kumar who made me come back," says Marandi who left insurgency entirely in 2018.
The future his children wanted
Sunita became a 'mukhiya' and says she decided to contest the election only with the purpose of bringing her husband back into village life. Winning, she says, gave her a way to help him reconnect with people. She has now served two terms. One of their sons, Ravi Kumar Chanchal, became a doctor, while another is active in local politics.
Marandi says he sent his children to study in Jharkhand, away from the danger surrounding him. He had hoped their education would give them a life of their own. In the end, he says, it also made him reckon with the life he was leading.
Ravi gives much of the credit to what he is today to his mother. “My mother always fought for my education,” he says.
In Diha, residents like Janak Singh remember a man they had known before he took up arms. Singh recalls falling seriously ill while Marandi was still being sought by police. He says Marandi came to see him secretly, arranged for him to be treated in another state and paid the bills. Singh is careful to distinguish what he witnessed from what happened elsewhere. “I don’t know what he did in other places, but he treated people in the village well,” Singh adds.
A different kind of public life
Marandi entered electoral politics in 2019 with Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party. A year later, he contested the Gurua Assembly seat and polled around 10,000 votes. The Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Vinay Yadav won. But Marandi served as the Jan Adhikar Party’s district president from 2020 to 2024 after which he joined the BJP. He is active in the party and holds no formal post.
Around 30 criminal cases were registered against him. He was jailed on multiple occasions and remains out on bail in several cases. Bihar Police has assigned him a guard. Marandi says returning to public life brought its own difficulties. "A person can work to change how he lives," he says, "but other people decide whether they are ready to accept him."
He still speaks of what once drew him to the Maoists. “I thought the Maoists’ ideology was sound, but the people in the organisation were doing the wrong things,” he says. It took years, he adds, to see how little violence could achieve. Now, when he appeals to people still in armed groups to leave, he talks about something his family went years without. “What kind of life is it if you have no peace. There’s a different joy in living peacefully with your family,” he says.
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