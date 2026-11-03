ETV Bharat / state

Retracing Roots: In Gaya, A Family Waited 21 Years For Ex-Maoist Commander Vinod Marandi To Return Home

Gaya : One day, when Sudhir Kumar Verma slipped home to Diha village in Gaya’s Guraru block, his sons held on to his feet and cried. They begged him to give up the life that kept him away for months at a time. One of them had wanted to study abroad and become a doctor. He asked his father how he could do either if he remained a Naxalite. It was then that Verma thought to find an answer and a way.

After joining Naxalites, Verma came to be known as Vinod Marandi, who commanded armed squads, fought the police and broken away from the Maoists to form a group of his own. The question his son asked that day stayed with him. “I was afraid my children might end up paying for what I had done,” he says. In 2018, he says, he gave up armed insurgency altogether. His wife, Sunita Devi, counts 21 years between the day he took up a gun and the day he finally left that life behind.

Retracing Roots: In Gaya, A Family Waited 21 Years For Maoist Commander Vinod Marandi To Return Home (ETV Bharat)

A quarrel over rent

In 1997, Marandi was running a grocery shop in his village after finishing Class 12. Maoist influence was already strong in Guraru. Villagers sometimes gave armed cadres food or shelter under pressure. Marandi says he used to criticise their actions. Then a dispute with his landlord over the shop rent turned into a bitter quarrel.

“I was so consumed by the idea of taking revenge on my landlord that I picked up a Naxalite gun in 1997,” he says. Looking back, he holds both himself and the landlord responsible for how the dispute escalated. The decision to join the insurgency, he says, was his own.

Marandi rose to become a sub-zonal commander. His education also gave him a role in the organisation’s finances. In parts of Bihar and Jharkhand where Maoists ran what was described as a parallel administration, he kept accounts of the levies they collected and the money they spent. He recalls clashes with police in the Chakarbandha and Telu forests and in Salaiya, as well as in parts of Jharkhand. He acknowledges taking part in several Maoist attacks.

Vinod Marandi (ETV Bharat)

The knock Sunita feared

At home, the children were told their father worked in another state. His son Mantu Marandi remembers being about eight or nine when his father joined the insurgency. For months the children had no idea where he had gone. Once people began calling them the sons of a Naxalite and a thief, Mantu remembers feeling bad and wondering what they had done to deserve it.

For Sunita, every report of an attack or a police operation brought back the fear of the worst. “There were no mobile phones then, so we couldn’t call anyone for news. When he came home secretly after months, I would finally feel some relief,” she says.

Vinod Marandi (ETV Bharat)

Sunita remembers a time when some in the area regarded joining the Naxalites as an achievement. Young people were joining in large numbers, she says, some because they had faced harassment and others because they were drawn to the movement. "There was a time when I felt the influence we got due to my husband’s position. Then the police used to knock at our doors to ask the whereabouts of Marandi. I was always worried what would happen to the children if he were killed in an encounter," recalls Sunita. She spent years asking the children and his friends to press him to return.

In 2004, Marandi broke away from the Maoists and formed the Revolutionary Communist Centre, which he headed. Sunita had hoped that leaving the old organisation would bring him home. Instead, the split gave her another reason to fear for his life. “The police were looking for him on one side and the Maoists were looking for him on the other. I could at least count on the police arresting him and sending him to jail. If the Maoists got hold of him, they would kill him.” she adds.