Naxal Leader With Rs 25 Lakh Bounty Arrested In Jharkhand; Arms, Explosives, IED Recovered From Chhattisgarh
Major operations were launched against Naxals in Jharkhand's Giridih and Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur and Kanker, report ETV Bharat's Susheel Salam and Aakash Singh Thakur.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Giridih/ Narayanpur/ Kanker: A Naxal leader, carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head, was arrested in Jharkhand's Giridih while a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives, and a three-kg improvised explosive device (IED) were recovered by security forces during search operations in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur and Kanker districts respectively on Friday.
Naxal leader, Ajay Mahto, alias Tiger, is a member of the Special Area Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) and a native of Nawadih in Pirtand. Two other Naxalites were also arrested along with him during the operation in Harladih area.
SP Bimal Kumar had received a tip off about Mahto hiding in the region. Subsequently, a special team was constituted and it apprehended Mahto while he was hiding in a house.
Mahto had maintained an atmosphere of terror in the region for the past three decades. Whether in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, or Bihar, his name was linked to Naxalite incidents across the entire region. He was frequently involved in encounters with the police and a total of 240 cases were registered against him across various police stations.
Mahto's arrest is being viewed as the final nail in the coffin for the Naxalite organisation. The police intend to conduct extensive interrogation, given that he has orchestrated several major incidents.
SP said that operations against Naxalites are ongoing.
In a significant breakthrough, a joint team comprising Narayanpur Police and 58th Battalion of the BSF launched a search operation in Kachchapal forests under Kohkameta police station area. During this, security forces recovered one .303 rifle, one .315 rifle, one locally made barrel launcher, several live cartridges, an empty magazine, two cartridge fillers, and three tracer rods from the spot.
The Narayanpur Police and security forces said such operations will continue to ensure peace and security in the area, aiming to recover weapons and other illicit materials previously hidden by Naxals.
A pressure cooker IED weighing approximately 3 kg was recovered during a search operation in Marrapi village, Kanker district. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) safely defused and destroyed the explosive on the spot. Police said that Naxalites had planted the IED with the intent of harming security forces.
In a separate incident, an IED was found on Marrapi Hill, located around 15 km from Kanker police station by a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the BDS during a routine search operation in the hilly terrain of Marrapi village. The BDS team exercised extreme caution and defused the IED on-site, ensuring there was no loss of life.
Kanker SP Nikhil Rakhecha said that police and security force personnel are continuously conducting search operations in the Naxal-affected region. Since the area was declared Naxal-free, approximately 40 IEDs have been recovered and neutralised on the spot.
"Joint search operations by security forces in Naxal-affected areas would continue to thwart Naxalite plots and maintain peace and security in the region. By conducting continuous search operations in Marrapi, Kanker, security forces have successfully thwarted the Naxalites' plans," the SP said.
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