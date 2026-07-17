ETV Bharat / state

Naxal Leader With Rs 25 Lakh Bounty Arrested In Jharkhand; Arms, Explosives, IED Recovered From Chhattisgarh

Giridih/ Narayanpur/ Kanker: A Naxal leader, carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head, was arrested in Jharkhand's Giridih while a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives, and a three-kg improvised explosive device (IED) were recovered by security forces during search operations in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur and Kanker districts respectively on Friday.

Naxal leader, Ajay Mahto, alias Tiger, is a member of the Special Area Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) and a native of Nawadih in Pirtand. Two other Naxalites were also arrested along with him during the operation in Harladih area.

SP Bimal Kumar had received a tip off about Mahto hiding in the region. Subsequently, a special team was constituted and it apprehended Mahto while he was hiding in a house.

Mahto had maintained an atmosphere of terror in the region for the past three decades. Whether in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, or Bihar, his name was linked to Naxalite incidents across the entire region. He was frequently involved in encounters with the police and a total of 240 cases were registered against him across various police stations.

Mahto's arrest is being viewed as the final nail in the coffin for the Naxalite organisation. The police intend to conduct extensive interrogation, given that he has orchestrated several major incidents.

SP said that operations against Naxalites are ongoing.