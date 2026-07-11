100 Days Of Naxal-Free Abujhmad: New Schemes, Projects Raise Hope Of Development In Region
Chhattisgarh Minister Kedar Kashyap said Narayanpur will soon become one of the most developed districts, reports Akash Singh Thakur.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Narayanpur: Abujhmad, once considered a Maoist hotbed is now slowly and gradually on the path to development. It has been 100 days since the security forces' relentless operations and mass surrenders has ended Naxalism in the region where passenger buses have once started plying to different destinations across Chhattisgarh.
Union Minister Amit Shah had declared a Naxal-free India on March 31 this year. Even as residents of Abujhmad hope that they will be able to avail better services, State Minister Kedar Kashyap spoke exclusively with ETV Bharat on the changes being seen in Narayanpur.
Kashyap, on a visit to Kohkameta in Abujhmad, said Narayanpur will soon be among the fastest-developing districts of the country. The minister inaugurated the Kohkameta high-level bridge and other development projects in Abujhmad and said the changes that should have been visible here after the end of Naxalism are beginning to be seen.
Kashyap said now the government schemes are reaching the people of the region and surrendered Naxalites are being rehabilitated. "Abujhmad, which suffered from Naxalism and backwardness for nearly four decades, is now embarking on a new path of development. This change has come about through development and the end of violence. Our goal is to bring backward areas forward on the path of development," he said.
Abujhmad was once an area where a parallel government of Maoists operated. Maoists openly roamed the area with guns. Access to government employees and officials was a challenge. But now the situation has changed. The soldiers, whom the villagers once feared, are now considered their protectors. The gap between the people and the government has been bridged by the construction of a bridge of trust, Kashyap said.
The high level bridge constructed in Kohkameta is a prime example of the positive change in the region. For years, due to the lack of a bridge, the villagers had to risk their lives to cross the river.
The district administration and police had constructed a temporary iron bridge which was considered the lifeline of the area. However, the new bridge on the river was constructed on a war footing within just three months.
Kashyap said under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, work is being rapidly carried out to make Narayanpur one of the most developed and prosperous districts in the state.
He stated that extensive schemes are being implemented in the areas of health, education, agriculture, roads, employment, irrigation, and infrastructure.
"The credit for the elimination of Naxalism goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, the security forces, and above all, the people of Abujhmad. He said that the local villagers reposed their faith in the government, and based on that faith, the government fulfilled its commitment and achieved the goal of eliminating Naxalism.
The minister said several schemes are being implemented in the previously Naxal-affected areas. The Niyyad Nellanar Scheme, agricultural development, forest-based livelihoods, the Abujhmad Survey, and various welfare schemes are directly benefiting the villagers. The district administration and the state government are working together to ensure that every development scheme reaches the last person, he said.
Kashyap said the government stands with the families of soldiers who were killed in operations against Maoists. "In the past, they have been provided with jobs, financial assistance, and other facilities, and every possible support will be ensured in the future," he said.
The minister referred to the recently inaugurated eight 'Maika Centres', which he said will provide better healthcare to pregnant women and newborns. Kashyap appealed to the public for peace and harmony. He stated that if the public participates in development initiatives in collaboration with the government and district administration, Narayanpur will emerge as a model district for development and prosperity in the state of Chhattisgarh in the coming years.
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