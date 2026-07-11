ETV Bharat / state

100 Days Of Naxal-Free Abujhmad: New Schemes, Projects Raise Hope Of Development In Region

Narayanpur: Abujhmad, once considered a Maoist hotbed is now slowly and gradually on the path to development. It has been 100 days since the security forces' relentless operations and mass surrenders has ended Naxalism in the region where passenger buses have once started plying to different destinations across Chhattisgarh.

Union Minister Amit Shah had declared a Naxal-free India on March 31 this year. Even as residents of Abujhmad hope that they will be able to avail better services, State Minister Kedar Kashyap spoke exclusively with ETV Bharat on the changes being seen in Narayanpur.

Kashyap, on a visit to Kohkameta in Abujhmad, said Narayanpur will soon be among the fastest-developing districts of the country. The minister inaugurated the Kohkameta high-level bridge and other development projects in Abujhmad and said the changes that should have been visible here after the end of Naxalism are beginning to be seen.

Kashyap said now the government schemes are reaching the people of the region and surrendered Naxalites are being rehabilitated. "Abujhmad, which suffered from Naxalism and backwardness for nearly four decades, is now embarking on a new path of development. This change has come about through development and the end of violence. Our goal is to bring backward areas forward on the path of development," he said.

Abujhmad was once an area where a parallel government of Maoists operated. Maoists openly roamed the area with guns. Access to government employees and officials was a challenge. But now the situation has changed. The soldiers, whom the villagers once feared, are now considered their protectors. The gap between the people and the government has been bridged by the construction of a bridge of trust, Kashyap said.

The high level bridge constructed in Kohkameta is a prime example of the positive change in the region. For years, due to the lack of a bridge, the villagers had to risk their lives to cross the river.

The district administration and police had constructed a temporary iron bridge which was considered the lifeline of the area. However, the new bridge on the river was constructed on a war footing within just three months.