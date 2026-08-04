ETV Bharat / state

Naxal Dump Unearthed In Chhattisgarh's Sukma; Rifle, 49 Cartridges Recovered

Sukma: Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district unearthed a Naxal dump, containing a rifle and 49 live cartridges, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on local intelligence, a joint team, including 'E' Company of the CRPF's 50th Battalion and the Bhejji Police, launched a special search operation in the dense forests of Bodhrajpadar village in the Bhejji area on Monday. During the searches, security forces recovered a .315 bore bolt-action rifle, 47 live 7.62×39 mm cartridges, two live 7.62×51 mm cartridges, and an aluminum container.

The recovery, considered a significant achievement in thwarting Naxalite plots and maintaining peace and security in the region, was led under DIG (Ops) Konta, Rajesh Pandey, and Commandant of the 50th Battalion, Premjit Kumar.

Anti-Naxal operations are being continuously conducted in the district under the direction of Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Gurjar and the guidance of Additional SP (Ops) Rohit Shah.

According to Sukma Police, the joint team set out from FOB Elarmadgu for the Bodhrajpadar forests on August 3. The troops conducted an intensive search operation amidst challenging terrain and dense forests. During a thorough inspection of a suspicious location around 2.8 kilometres from the camp, a Naxalite dump hidden underground was discovered.