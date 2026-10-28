ETV Bharat / state

Naxal Dump Busted In Chhattisgarh's Sukma; Huge Quantity Of Explosives Including 2 Tiffin Bombs Recovered

Sukma police said the dump was recovered based on information provided by surrendered Naxalites on Tuesday during an area domination and search operation conducted by a joint team of District Force, DRG and Bastar Fighters. Two tiffin IEDs along with 14 live cartridges of .315 bore, 14 gelatin rods and 80 non-electric detonators were recovered from the dump.

"This apart, around 30 metres of Cordex wire, 15 metres of safety fuse and around 100 metres of electric wire were recovered from the dump along with seven big and seven small BGL cartridges, batteries of wireless sets and other communication equipment, chargers, BGL cell nipples, DC chargers, magazine pouches, uniforms and other materials. The recovery includes a total of 23 types of material including a blue colored plastic container," said Manoj Tirkey, Additional SP, Kanker.

He said search and area domination operations are being conducted in the district to recover weapons, ammunition and explosives already hidden in the forests. The purpose of the action is to reduce the potential threat by safely recovering dangerous explosives.

Naxal dumps recovered in Bastar