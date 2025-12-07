ETV Bharat / state

Notorious Naxal Couple Carrying Reward Of Rs 25 Lakh Surrender In Andhra Pradesh

Alluri Sitarama Raju/Sukma: Notorious Naxalite couple, Jayalal and Madvi Gangi, from the Darbha division of Chhattisgarh, surrendered to Sukma police and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Andhra Pradesh) police.

The Chhattisgarh government had announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh on Jayalal, while Madvi Gangi had a reward of Rs 8 lakh. While Jayalal was the Darbha division in-charge and Special Zonal Committee Member (SZCM), Madvi Gangi, alias Vimala Malanger, was the area committee in-charge and DVCM.

The two Naxalites surrendered after being fed up with the hollow ideology of the Maoists. Both Naxalites stated that the killing of senior Maoist leaders in encounters had dented their morale. Furthermore, Jayalal and Gangi were devastated by factors such as distrust within the Naxalite organization, lack of basic resources, and insecurity about their future.