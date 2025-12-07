Notorious Naxal Couple Carrying Reward Of Rs 25 Lakh Surrender In Andhra Pradesh
The couple was fed up by Naxal ideology and killing of senior Maoist leaders in encounters had dented their morale, said police.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 9:02 PM IST
Alluri Sitarama Raju/Sukma: Notorious Naxalite couple, Jayalal and Madvi Gangi, from the Darbha division of Chhattisgarh, surrendered to Sukma police and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Andhra Pradesh) police.
The Chhattisgarh government had announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh on Jayalal, while Madvi Gangi had a reward of Rs 8 lakh. While Jayalal was the Darbha division in-charge and Special Zonal Committee Member (SZCM), Madvi Gangi, alias Vimala Malanger, was the area committee in-charge and DVCM.
The two Naxalites surrendered after being fed up with the hollow ideology of the Maoists. Both Naxalites stated that the killing of senior Maoist leaders in encounters had dented their morale. Furthermore, Jayalal and Gangi were devastated by factors such as distrust within the Naxalite organization, lack of basic resources, and insecurity about their future.
The Chhattisgarh government's rehabilitation policy, employment opportunities, training, and financial assistance, influenced Naxalites Jayalal and Gangi to surrender, said ASP, Sukma Rohit Shah. He said, the surrender will weaken Maoist activities in the region. The administration has initiated the process of providing immediate benefits to both cadres under the government's rehabilitation policy. Both Naxalites will soon receive their post-surrender benefits, he said.
Shah said Jayalal had been active in the banned organization for 40 years. Jayalal rose from the lower levels to the top committees of the Maoist organization. He joined the Bal Sangathan and became a SZCM.
Madvi Gangi had been active in the Naxalite organization for 20 years. She was a prominent figure in the Naxalite women's wing and belonged to the Malangher Area Committee. Gangi was involved in the 2021 Tekalgude encounter and the 2024 Tekalguda camp attack.
