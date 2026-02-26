ETV Bharat / state

Naxal Commander Killed By Top Maoist Leader In Odisha For 'Planning To Surrender'

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a Naxal commander, carrying a reward of Rs 22 lakh on his head, was killed allegedly by a top Maoist leader after expressing his intentions to surrender before police in Odisha's Kandhamal district.

The decomposed body of slain Maoist Anwesh alias Renu, a Divisional Committee Member of the KKBN (Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh) division, was exhumed from a reserve forest under Daringbadi police limits, police said on Wednesday. They said he was killed and buried in the forest by notorious Maoist leader Sukru on January 29.

Kandhamal SP Harish BC said police received information that Anwesh was murdered and buried in the forest. Acting on the tip-off, two platoons of security forces launched a search operation and recovered the body from Pakari reserve forest area in Daringbadi. An investigation has been launched to find out the exact circumstances of the killing, he said.

The official said preliminary investigation suggests Anwesh, along with 12 members of his group, was planning to surrender as the condition of the Maoist organisation in the area was weakening. However, Sukru, who is said to be leading the Naxal activities in the region, opposed the move and warned against surrender. Police suspect that Anwesh was killed after he ignored the warning and decided to go ahead with his plan.

"Anwesh was a native of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. The government had announced a reward of Rs 22 lakh on him," Harish said.