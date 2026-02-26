Naxal Commander Killed By Top Maoist Leader In Odisha For 'Planning To Surrender'
A Naxal commander was eliminated by a top Maoist leader after he planned to surrender before the authorities in Kandhamal district.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 11:44 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a Naxal commander, carrying a reward of Rs 22 lakh on his head, was killed allegedly by a top Maoist leader after expressing his intentions to surrender before police in Odisha's Kandhamal district.
The decomposed body of slain Maoist Anwesh alias Renu, a Divisional Committee Member of the KKBN (Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh) division, was exhumed from a reserve forest under Daringbadi police limits, police said on Wednesday. They said he was killed and buried in the forest by notorious Maoist leader Sukru on January 29.
Kandhamal SP Harish BC said police received information that Anwesh was murdered and buried in the forest. Acting on the tip-off, two platoons of security forces launched a search operation and recovered the body from Pakari reserve forest area in Daringbadi. An investigation has been launched to find out the exact circumstances of the killing, he said.
The official said preliminary investigation suggests Anwesh, along with 12 members of his group, was planning to surrender as the condition of the Maoist organisation in the area was weakening. However, Sukru, who is said to be leading the Naxal activities in the region, opposed the move and warned against surrender. Police suspect that Anwesh was killed after he ignored the warning and decided to go ahead with his plan.
"Anwesh was a native of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. The government had announced a reward of Rs 22 lakh on him," Harish said.
"Maoist activities are mainly reported in Daringibadi and Raikia police station areas. We are closely monitoring Maoist movements and will continue anti-Maoist operations to achieve the vision of Naxal-free India," the SP said.
He further mentioned that there were over 127 Maoists active in Kandhamal district in January 2025; however, after continuous security operations, the number has now come down to less than 30.
"Sukru has been in the target for a while. Once he surrenders before police, more Maoists may follow," the official added.
Last week, while addressing the 87th CRPF Day Parade, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had affirmed and reiterated that Naxalism would be eliminated from the country by the March 31 deadline set by the Government.
