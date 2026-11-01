ETV Bharat / state

Naxal Commander's Ex-Guard, Two Others Arrested While Retrieving Cash Dump In Chhattisgarh Forest, Rs 21 Lakh Recovered

Bundles of Rs 500 notes were recovered from a steel tiffin box ( ETV Bharat )

Gariaband: Three Naxalites, including a former female guard of notorious Naxal commander Chalpati, have been arrested while allegedly attempting to retrieve a hidden cash dump of Rs 21 lakh in the Rajadera forest of Chhattisgarh's Gariabad district, police said on Sunday.

As Naxalite activity declined and the movement of security forces in the forest decreased, Chalpati's former guard and a former commander of Naxal unit Sinapali Dalam along with an associate, located the cash hidden in a steel tiffin box buried here but were nabbed before they could escape with it.

Acting on a tip-off about three persons moving suspiciously in the Rajadera forest, a team from the Mainpur police station area arrived at the spot and found the suspects secretly digging up the cash dump. "The three persons were arrested and several bundles of Rs 500 were recovered from them along with three mobile phones and a motorbike. They had arrived to retrieve money that had previously been hidden in the forest by the Naxalites. One of the arrested women is a former guard of Naxal commander Chalpati," said Karan Kumar Uike, ASP, Gariaband.