Naxal Commander's Ex-Guard, Two Others Arrested While Retrieving Cash Dump In Chhattisgarh Forest, Rs 21 Lakh Recovered
The three Naxalites were digging in Rajadera forest to retrieve the cash, when Gariaband Police arrived and arrested them from the spot.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
Gariaband: Three Naxalites, including a former female guard of notorious Naxal commander Chalpati, have been arrested while allegedly attempting to retrieve a hidden cash dump of Rs 21 lakh in the Rajadera forest of Chhattisgarh's Gariabad district, police said on Sunday.
As Naxalite activity declined and the movement of security forces in the forest decreased, Chalpati's former guard and a former commander of Naxal unit Sinapali Dalam along with an associate, located the cash hidden in a steel tiffin box buried here but were nabbed before they could escape with it.
Acting on a tip-off about three persons moving suspiciously in the Rajadera forest, a team from the Mainpur police station area arrived at the spot and found the suspects secretly digging up the cash dump.
"The three persons were arrested and several bundles of Rs 500 were recovered from them along with three mobile phones and a motorbike. They had arrived to retrieve money that had previously been hidden in the forest by the Naxalites. One of the arrested women is a former guard of Naxal commander Chalpati," said Karan Kumar Uike, ASP, Gariaband.
It is reported that Chalpati had buried the cash, extorted from contractors and the general public in 2024, by digging a pit in the ground amidst the hills.
According to the police, the arrested Naxals are being interrogated. Authorities are also investigating whether these individuals had previously discovered other Naxal stashes and retrieved money or weapons from them.
Recovery of Naxal Dumps
- September 6: A Naxal dump was discovered in Chinnabodkel near Chintalnar in Sukma, containing muzzle-loading guns, a wireless set, and explosives.
- September 6: On the same day, another Naxal dump was found under the Mardapal police station area in Kondagaon district. It contained a 9mm pistol, 160 gelatin sticks, detonators, a wireless set, and other explosive materials.
- August 29: A Maoist was arrested in Bijapur district along with a Naxal dump of a large cache of explosives.
- August 25: A massive Naxal dump, containing 40 detonators and two steel tiffin bombs filled with gunpowder, was recovered from Kanhargaon forests in Kanker district.
- August 25: A Naxal dump was discovered in the Markhedi forest (Kanker), containing 4 muzzle-loading guns, 3 barrels, a wireless set, 3 bundles of electrical wire, a GPS device, a small solar panel, and a charger.
- August 24: In the forests of Munurkonda in Sukma, a Naxal dump, including automatic weapons, improvised firearms, live ammunition, Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) shells, gelatin sticks, and gunpowder, was recovered.