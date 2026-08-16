Navy Sailor, Wife And Two Children Found Dead At South Mumbai Home; Probe On
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the police are investigating all angles, a police official said.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
Mumbai: An Indian Navy sailor, his wife and two minor children were found dead at their residence in South Mumbai's Navy Nagar area, Colaba, the Navy said on Sunday.
According to the Cuff Parade police, the sailor was found hanging at his house on Saturday night, and the bodies of his wife and children, aged two months and three years, were also found on the premises.
Police said a post-mortem examination is being conducted and further investigation is underway. The findings of the post-mortem and other aspects of the investigation are expected to help establish the cause and sequence of the deaths.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kalwaniya said a prima facie investigation indicated that the sailor had died by hanging, while poisoning appeared to be the cause of death of his wife and children.
The Indian Navy has also confirmed the incident and said it is extending assistance to the investigation. “In an unfortunate incident at Navy Nagar, Colaba, an Indian Navy sailor along with his wife and 2 children have been found dead at their residence on 15 Aug 26. Investigation is in progress by the Police, and the Indian Navy is extending all possible assistance towards the same,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.
Officials are examining the circumstances that preceded the deaths and other relevant evidence as part of the probe. The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed in the information available so far.
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