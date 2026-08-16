ETV Bharat / state

Navy Sailor, Wife And Two Children Found Dead At South Mumbai Home; Probe On

Mumbai: An Indian Navy sailor, his wife and two minor children were found dead at their residence in South Mumbai's Navy Nagar area, Colaba, the Navy said on Sunday.

According to the Cuff Parade police, the sailor was found hanging at his house on Saturday night, and the bodies of his wife and children, aged two months and three years, were also found on the premises.

Police said a post-mortem examination is being conducted and further investigation is underway. The findings of the post-mortem and other aspects of the investigation are expected to help establish the cause and sequence of the deaths.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kalwaniya said a prima facie investigation indicated that the sailor had died by hanging, while poisoning appeared to be the cause of death of his wife and children.