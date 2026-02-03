Youth Will Be Actors, Directors and Audience In The Making Of Developed India: Navy Chief
Addressing the 44th foundation day event of Sir Padampat Singhania Education Centre, Kanpur, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said Gen 2047 is being prepared in India.
Kanpur: Indian Navy Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday said youth will be major actors, directors, and even the audience in the making of a developed India.
"The vision is to make India a developed nation by 2047. Every young person in the country should play a crucial role in this. We believe this will happen," he noted while addressing an event in Kanpur as the chief guest. He believed that while the entire world is talking about Gen Z and Gen Alpha, Gen 2047 is being prepared in India, as 65% of its youth are those who hold the reins of the country's future.
Sharing his life's struggles with the students of Sir Padampat Singhania Education Centre in Kamala Nagar on its 44th foundation day and 142nd anniversary of the JK Group, he said, "Although I never received any medals till joining the National Defence Academy, during service, I earned the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Nau Sena Medal, and other medals solely on the strength of my self-belief."
On discipline, character and securing a job, he told the students that one should never give up or be discouraged. Manorama Govind Hari Singhania, Abhishek Singhania, Varsha Singhania, Partho, Bhavna Gupta, and other faculty members were present during the program.
Tripathi said he visited Kanpur after many years. The city has many renowned educational institutions, including an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). "Kanpur has given birth to many heroes of the country and is connected with the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny," he added.
Expressing his happiness over many alumni of Sir Padampat Singhania Education Centreare currently serving in the Armed Forces, he said the naval memorial being constructed in Lucknow by the state government is a matter of pride for all. "However, I would like to tell you all that the Indian Navy belongs to all the citizens of the country," he added.
