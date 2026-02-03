ETV Bharat / state

Youth Will Be Actors, Directors and Audience In The Making Of Developed India: Navy Chief

Kanpur: Indian Navy Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday said youth will be major actors, directors, and even the audience in the making of a developed India.

"The vision is to make India a developed nation by 2047. Every young person in the country should play a crucial role in this. We believe this will happen," he noted while addressing an event in Kanpur as the chief guest. He believed that while the entire world is talking about Gen Z and Gen Alpha, Gen 2047 is being prepared in India, as 65% of its youth are those who hold the reins of the country's future.

Sharing his life's struggles with the students of Sir Padampat Singhania Education Centre in Kamala Nagar on its 44th foundation day and 142nd anniversary of the JK Group, he said, "Although I never received any medals till joining the National Defence Academy, during service, I earned the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Nau Sena Medal, and other medals solely on the strength of my self-belief."