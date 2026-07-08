ETV Bharat / state

Navsari Reels Under Flood-Like Situation After 16 Inches Of Rain; Over 1,700 Evacuated

The worst-affected localities include Gadhevan Mohalla, Kamela Darwaza, Bhensat Khada, Kashiwadi and Shantadevi Road, where floodwaters entered hundreds of homes

Rains
Children play with a partially submerged scooter in a waterlogged street at Limbayat Mithi Khadi after heavy rainfall, in Surat, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. Several low-lying areas of the city were inundated following the downpour. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Navsari: Continuous rain in many parts of Gujarat has caused havoc across the Southern part of the state with Surat and Navsari being the worst-hit districts this season. Navsari recorded nearly 16 inches (388 mm) of rainfall in the last 24 hours, and the Purna River has gone above the danger mark.

The worst-affected localities include Gadhevan Mohalla, Kamela Darwaza, Bhensat Khada, Kashiwadi and Shantadevi Road, where floodwaters entered hundreds of homes. In Bhensat Khada alone, more than 100 houses were flooded.

In response to the deteriorating situation, the district administration, municipal corporation, police, fire department and local councillors launched large-scale rescue and relief operations. More than 1,700 residents were evacuated overnight and shifted to safer locations.

Authorities have arranged temporary shelters and food for displaced families, including accommodation in nearby relief camps and on farmland belonging to the Dhimmar community.

Many residents had moved furniture, electronic appliances and other valuables to upper floors or safer locations in anticipation of heavy rain. Despite these precautions, several families suffered losses as floodwaters damaged clothes, furniture, electronics and other household items.

A red alert continues in Navsari district, which was issued on Wednesday. Officials said high tide has slowed the drainage of floodwater into the sea, which has left several areas waterlogged. Water levels are expected to recede only after the tide subsides.

Read More:

  1. Over 200 Sheep And Goats Killed In Lightning Strike In Uttarkashi; Over 100 Animals Missing
  2. Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain, Strong Winds; Issues Orange Alert Over Mumbai And Maharashtra
  3. Monsoon Set To Cover Entire Country In 2-3 Days; IMD Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rain

TAGGED:

MONSOON 2026
RAIN IN GUJARAT
FLOODS IN GUJARAT
RESCUE OPERATION IN GUJARAT
NAVSARI RAINS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.