ETV Bharat / state

Navsari Reels Under Flood-Like Situation After 16 Inches Of Rain; Over 1,700 Evacuated

Children play with a partially submerged scooter in a waterlogged street at Limbayat Mithi Khadi after heavy rainfall, in Surat, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. Several low-lying areas of the city were inundated following the downpour. ( Etv Bharat )

Navsari: Continuous rain in many parts of Gujarat has caused havoc across the Southern part of the state with Surat and Navsari being the worst-hit districts this season. Navsari recorded nearly 16 inches (388 mm) of rainfall in the last 24 hours, and the Purna River has gone above the danger mark.

The worst-affected localities include Gadhevan Mohalla, Kamela Darwaza, Bhensat Khada, Kashiwadi and Shantadevi Road, where floodwaters entered hundreds of homes. In Bhensat Khada alone, more than 100 houses were flooded.

In response to the deteriorating situation, the district administration, municipal corporation, police, fire department and local councillors launched large-scale rescue and relief operations. More than 1,700 residents were evacuated overnight and shifted to safer locations.