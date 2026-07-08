Navsari Reels Under Flood-Like Situation After 16 Inches Of Rain; Over 1,700 Evacuated
The worst-affected localities include Gadhevan Mohalla, Kamela Darwaza, Bhensat Khada, Kashiwadi and Shantadevi Road, where floodwaters entered hundreds of homes
Published : July 8, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Navsari: Continuous rain in many parts of Gujarat has caused havoc across the Southern part of the state with Surat and Navsari being the worst-hit districts this season. Navsari recorded nearly 16 inches (388 mm) of rainfall in the last 24 hours, and the Purna River has gone above the danger mark.
The worst-affected localities include Gadhevan Mohalla, Kamela Darwaza, Bhensat Khada, Kashiwadi and Shantadevi Road, where floodwaters entered hundreds of homes. In Bhensat Khada alone, more than 100 houses were flooded.
In response to the deteriorating situation, the district administration, municipal corporation, police, fire department and local councillors launched large-scale rescue and relief operations. More than 1,700 residents were evacuated overnight and shifted to safer locations.
Authorities have arranged temporary shelters and food for displaced families, including accommodation in nearby relief camps and on farmland belonging to the Dhimmar community.
Many residents had moved furniture, electronic appliances and other valuables to upper floors or safer locations in anticipation of heavy rain. Despite these precautions, several families suffered losses as floodwaters damaged clothes, furniture, electronics and other household items.
A red alert continues in Navsari district, which was issued on Wednesday. Officials said high tide has slowed the drainage of floodwater into the sea, which has left several areas waterlogged. Water levels are expected to recede only after the tide subsides.
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