ETV Bharat / state

Rajput Women's 'Talwar Raas', 'Mashal Raas' Mark Navratri Festivities In Gujarat's Rajkot, Jamnagar

Rajkot/Jamnagar: Navratri is the time when Raas and Garba dance forms can be seen in their full glory across Gujarat. Every region has a distinctive form of these dances, and some of these forms are exquisite and unique.

On the second night of Navratri, on Monday, the Royal Palace in Rajkot was the venue where women from the Kshatriya Rajput community in Rajkot performed the traditional 'Talwar Raas'. In this performance, women displayed their sword-fighting skills while riding on motorcycles and jeeps. The audience was mesmerised by this energetic and heroic performance. On the other hand, Jamnagar saw a performance of 'Mashal Raas' where the performers literally played with fire.

The Talwar Raas was organised by Bhagini Seva Foundation (BSF), and the event saw participation of more than 200 women from the age of 12 to 60 years.

“It's wonderful when people come from far and wide to see it. I'm associated with the BSF, which organises this event in keeping with our ancient Garba and Raas culture. We've practised very hard for this, and the leaders here teach us very well. Even those who don't know how to use a sword are taught the skill.”

Another woman underlined, “Our traditional Talwar Raas is performed by the women of the Kshatriya community in the palace. We have been doing this event for 18 years. We practised for it for about a month and a half. This performance takes place in the palace grounds where many stunts and sword-fighting feats are demonstrated."

Jamnagar saw a performance of 'Mashal Raas' where the performers literally played with fire. (ETV Bharat)

The Ranjit Vilas Palace is the residence of the Royal family of Rajkot and is associated with many historical traditions. The Talwar Raas performed here is different from the common Garba or Dandiya Raas. This dance, along with the worship of Shakti, also holds special significance in the worship of weapons.