Rajput Women's 'Talwar Raas', 'Mashal Raas' Mark Navratri Festivities In Gujarat's Rajkot, Jamnagar
Kshatriya Rajput women displayed their sword fighting skills in Talwar Raas while the participants of Mashal Raas literally played with fire
Published : October 13, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Rajkot/Jamnagar: Navratri is the time when Raas and Garba dance forms can be seen in their full glory across Gujarat. Every region has a distinctive form of these dances, and some of these forms are exquisite and unique.
On the second night of Navratri, on Monday, the Royal Palace in Rajkot was the venue where women from the Kshatriya Rajput community in Rajkot performed the traditional 'Talwar Raas'. In this performance, women displayed their sword-fighting skills while riding on motorcycles and jeeps. The audience was mesmerised by this energetic and heroic performance. On the other hand, Jamnagar saw a performance of 'Mashal Raas' where the performers literally played with fire.
Rajkot, Gujarat: Rajput women perform traditional sword raas at Rajkot Palace during Navratri, showcasing their valour, cultural heritage and women’s empowerment. pic.twitter.com/APHXPvOn7E— IANS (@ians_india) October 12, 2026
The Talwar Raas was organised by Bhagini Seva Foundation (BSF), and the event saw participation of more than 200 women from the age of 12 to 60 years.
“It's wonderful when people come from far and wide to see it. I'm associated with the BSF, which organises this event in keeping with our ancient Garba and Raas culture. We've practised very hard for this, and the leaders here teach us very well. Even those who don't know how to use a sword are taught the skill.”
Another woman underlined, “Our traditional Talwar Raas is performed by the women of the Kshatriya community in the palace. We have been doing this event for 18 years. We practised for it for about a month and a half. This performance takes place in the palace grounds where many stunts and sword-fighting feats are demonstrated."
The Ranjit Vilas Palace is the residence of the Royal family of Rajkot and is associated with many historical traditions. The Talwar Raas performed here is different from the common Garba or Dandiya Raas. This dance, along with the worship of Shakti, also holds special significance in the worship of weapons.
According to Kshatriya tradition, worshipping weapons before Dussehra is mandatory. Following this tradition, the BSF has been organising the Talwar Raas in the Palace Square for the last 18 years. In this dance, women wear traditional chaniya-choli and saffron turbans while holding gleaming swords in their hands to worship the goddess.
Meanwhile, in Jamnagar, the Mashal Raas (torch dance) is the main attraction, where young men dance barefoot on burning embers while holding burning torches (mashals). Organised by Patel Yuvak Garbi Mandal in Ranjit Nagar, the event includes several traditional dance styles, with Mashal Raas being the most popular.
Performers fill torches with kerosene, attach cotton wicks and light them before creating intricate patterns.
Speaking about this form of Raas, local legislator Divyesh Akbari said, "Jamnagar Patel Yuvak Garbi Mandal has been organising this festival along with the worship of the Goddess for the last 75 years. I myself have participated in Garbi dance with this group for 13 to 14 years. The Mashal Raas is famous both in India and abroad.
One of the artists, Jemin Sangani, said, "We perform our famous dance forms like Mashal Raas, Padwal Raas, Udo Raas and Kanbi Udo Raas here. We have been practising for the last two and a half months. When we perform Mashal Raas, we do so in a group of 16 people."
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