Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress, Calls Punjab Party Chief Warring 'Horrific, Incapable And Corrupt'

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Saturday said she is quitting the party while hitting out at the state chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, for allegedly "damaging" the organisation and calling him "the most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever".

Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Congress chief and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu. Taking to her X handle, she wrote, “RAJA WARRING, The most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever. You saved yourself from jail by cooperating with CM to destroy Congress. You have sold the party for petty gains with an understanding with AAP.”

"You had a suspension letter ready for me, but what about nearly 12 senior Congress leaders who were busy working with (Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh) MAJITHIA to harm NAVJOT. And you rewarded all of them with big posts for defeating NAVJOT," she said.

Targeting Warring, she said: "I have enough proof to destroy you, but I am not interested because I myself have quit Congress, where no promising leader is heard." Kaur also accused Warring of planting people in her seat with the intention of ensuring her poll defeat.

"Where is your action against senior leaders like (Bharat Bhushan) ASHU, (Charanjit Singh) CHANNI, (Rajinder Kaur) BHATTAL ji, Dr (Dharamvira) Gandhi ji and many more who have openly challenged you and your party? "You have just become a laughing stock, and people are enjoying your reels. Stop disrespecting Congress leaders who love Navjot. You are busier destroying the party rather than making it win. Shame on you for not being sincere with your own party, which is your mother's party. You have done enough damage," she said.

Kaur caused a political furore last month with her claim that "one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the chief minister". Talking to reporters on December 6, Kaur had said her husband would return to active politics if the Congress declares him as the party's chief ministerial face in Punjab. She had further said that they do not have money to give to any party but can transform Punjab into a "golden state".