NavIC More Accurate Than GPS, Big Tech Integrating Indigenous Tech: IN-SPACe Director
Vinod Kumar said even though hardware incorporation in the business is a slow process, the government's directives have helped in integrating NavIC chips in mobiles.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 2:41 AM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 2:58 AM IST
Mohali: The indigenous navigation system NavIC has a higher accuracy level than that of the US GPS and has also started making headway into leading smartphone companies such as Apple, according to a senior space official.
Talking at the 'National Space Technology Conclave,' which was held at Chandigarh University under the aegis of the Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research, Vinod Kumar, the director of the Promotion Directorate at the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), pointed out the fast progress achieved by the space industry in India post 2020 reformations.
Kumar informed that even though hardware incorporation in the business is a slow process, the government's directives have helped in integrating NavIC chips in mobiles, making the process possible for its eventual replacement of regular map systems in Indian phones.
In response to concerns about past problems associated with satellite clocks, Kumar explained that the impending satellite launch would sort out the technical problems, rendering the constellation completely robust. Speaking of his PhD research, Kumar claimed that NavIC is more accurate than GPS, adding that India enters into this sphere by cooperation, not competition.
In response to the concern regarding the private sector’s involvement and possible negative impact on ISRO in terms of loss of jobs, etc., drawing an analogy with the state sector like BSNL, Kumar argued that the purpose behind this step was to hand over routine tasks of production and commercial launches to private firms.
This will allow ISRO to devote its efforts to high-end planetary exploration missions like Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan. Under the IN-SPACe structure, both private companies and academic institutes have access to ISRO facilities and labs. After the opening of this sector, India currently has over 450 space start-ups operating in deep-tech sectors, including precision agriculture and satellites developed by students.