ETV Bharat / state

NavIC More Accurate Than GPS, Big Tech Integrating Indigenous Tech: IN-SPACe Director

Mohali: The indigenous navigation system NavIC has a higher accuracy level than that of the US GPS and has also started making headway into leading smartphone companies such as Apple, according to a senior space official.

Talking at the 'National Space Technology Conclave,' which was held at Chandigarh University under the aegis of the Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research, Vinod Kumar, the director of the Promotion Directorate at the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), pointed out the fast progress achieved by the space industry in India post 2020 reformations.

Kumar informed that even though hardware incorporation in the business is a slow process, the government's directives have helped in integrating NavIC chips in mobiles, making the process possible for its eventual replacement of regular map systems in Indian phones.