ETV Bharat / state

Navi Mumbai Man Killed, Body Chopped Into Pieces; Wife, Lover Held 11 Months After Murder

Thane: Nearly a year after a 50-year-old man disappeared, the police have arrested his wife and her paramour for allegedly killing him, chopping the body into pieces and dumping the remains in a forest in Navi Mumbai, officials said on Tuesday.

The duo allegedly killed the man in August last year, but the crime came to light recently after the victim's brother raised suspicion about his disappearance. The police then questioned the woman and her paramour, who confessed to the killing and throwing the body parts in a forest, the Rabale MIDC police station house officer said.

The victim, Baliram Suryanath Kushwaha, lived with his wife Sunita (40) and their two children at Airoli in Navi Mumbai. According to investigators, Sunita had an extra-marital affair with Rahul Dashrath Prajapati (30), an autorickshaw driver. When Baliram got to know about the relationship and opposed it, the duo hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him, the official said.

On the night of August 9, 2025, after sending the children to a relative's house, the accused allegedly strangled Baliram while he was sleeping and slit his throat, he said. To erase all traces of the crime, they chopped his body into three parts, wrapped the remains in sacks, and transported them in Prajapati's autorickshaw to the Gawli Dev hill forest, dumping the pieces at separate locations, the official said.