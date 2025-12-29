ETV Bharat / state

Two Arrested From Bihar For Gold Jewellery Theft At Showroom In Navi Mumbai

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Muzaffarpur: A week after gold ornaments worth over Rs 2.5 crore were stolen from a showroom in Navi Mumbai, a joint team of the Bihar Special Task Force (STF) and the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two accused from Muzaffarpur. On December 22, a jewellery showroom in Nerul, Navi Mumbai was robbed of ornaments worth over Rs 2.5 crore. An FIR was filed at the NRI Sagar Police Station regarding the incident. A probe was then started by police.