Two Arrested From Bihar For Gold Jewellery Theft At Showroom In Navi Mumbai
The accused, from Uttar Pradesh, had fled to Bihar after committing the crime, said police.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 11:03 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: A week after gold ornaments worth over Rs 2.5 crore were stolen from a showroom in Navi Mumbai, a joint team of the Bihar Special Task Force (STF) and the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two accused from Muzaffarpur.
On December 22, a jewellery showroom in Nerul, Navi Mumbai was robbed of ornaments worth over Rs 2.5 crore. An FIR was filed at the NRI Sagar Police Station regarding the incident. A probe was then started by police.
Based on technical surveillance and scientific investigation, the Mumbai Crime Branch contacted the Bihar Special Task Force (STF). After verifying the information, police teams from both states jointly raided a locality under Bela police station of Muzaffarpur and arrested two accused, Ramanand Yadav alias Anand Yadav, a resident of Gorakhpur, and Ramjanm Gond, a resident of Azamgarh. Two gold necklaces, two gold chains (including a locket), and two pairs of earrings were recovered from them.
A police officer said the accused had fled to Bihar after committing the crime. "Following the arrest of the two accused, the necessary legal formalities were completed in Muzaffarpur. Following this, the Mumbai Crime Branch team took both accused on transit remand to Mumbai. They will be further interrogated there to gather information about the remaining stolen jewelry and other members of the gang," said a police officer.
