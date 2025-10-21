ETV Bharat / state

Mother, Daughter Among 6 Killed In Separate Fire Incidents In Navi Mumbai

Diwali celebrations turned tragic in Navi Mumbai as two separate fire incidents in Kamothe and Vashi claimed six lives early on Tuesday.

Fire coming out of the building (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 21, 2025 at 11:42 AM IST

Mumbai: Diwali celebrations turned tragic in Navi Mumbai as two separate fire incidents in Kamothe and Vashi claimed six lives early on Tuesday, police said.

In Kamothe, a massive blaze erupted around 5:00 a.m. in the Ambe Shraddha Cooperative Society, Sector 36, after a reported cylinder explosion in a third-floor flat. The fire spread rapidly through the building, trapping a mother and daughter inside.

Despite prompt response from five fire engines and rescue personnel, both victims suffered fatal burns. Other family members managed to escape safely. Police said they are investigating the cause of the explosion and why the victims were unable to evacuate.

Earlier at midnight, a second fire broke out on the 10th floor of B Wing, Raheja Residency, M.G. Complex, Sector 14, Vashi. The cause remains under investigation, but four people perished in the blaze. Firefighters quickly arrived on scene and worked to control the situation.

Prima facie, the blaze started at around 12.30 am in a flat on the 10th floor of the Raheja Residency, MGM Complex, at Sector 14 in the Vashi area, and spread to the 11th and 12th floors, an official said. Two women, a man, and a 6-year-old girl were killed, while 10 others were injured, he said. The injured persons were rushed to two hospitals in Vashi.

After being alerted, 40 fire brigade personnel, along with 8 fire tenders and police, rushed to the spot, and the blaze was put out by 4 am, the official added. (With inputs from PTI).

