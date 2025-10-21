ETV Bharat / state

Mother, Daughter Among 6 Killed In Separate Fire Incidents In Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: Diwali celebrations turned tragic in Navi Mumbai as two separate fire incidents in Kamothe and Vashi claimed six lives early on Tuesday, police said.

In Kamothe, a massive blaze erupted around 5:00 a.m. in the Ambe Shraddha Cooperative Society, Sector 36, after a reported cylinder explosion in a third-floor flat. The fire spread rapidly through the building, trapping a mother and daughter inside.

Despite prompt response from five fire engines and rescue personnel, both victims suffered fatal burns. Other family members managed to escape safely. Police said they are investigating the cause of the explosion and why the victims were unable to evacuate.