ETV Bharat / state

Navi Mumbai Court Convicts Two Bangladeshi Nationals For Illegal Stay In India

Thane: A court in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai has convicted two Bangladeshi nationals for entering and staying in India without valid passports. In his order of December 11, a copy of which was made available on Tuesday, Additional Sessions Judge (Belapur) C V Marathe, however, did not accept the prosecution’s allegation of forgery of identity documents.

During the trial, Additional Public Prosecutor Sandhya Mhatre told the court that Haidar Ali Ashraf Ali (29) and Fatima Gofar Shaikh (34) were arrested in January this year from Koprigaon, Sector 26, for residing without any valid travel documents or legal permits for their stay in India.

Ali was also alleged to have produced a forged Aadhaar card during the investigation. The court said the two violated “Rule 5 of The Passport (Entry Into India) Rules, 1950” by residing in India without valid papers.