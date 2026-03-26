ETV Bharat / state

Navi Mumbai Airport To Scale Up Operations To 1,092 Flights Per Week

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Thursday said flight operations at its facility are expected to scale up to 1,092 flights per week, with an average of 156 air traffic movements (ATMs) per day as part of the airlines' summer schedule this year.

Average daily departures are projected to rise from 22 at launch to 78 by April 2026, as the facility ramps up capacity under the summer schedule, NMIA said. Mumbai Metropolitan Region's second international airport started commercial operations on December 25 last year.

The schedule adds 30 new domestic routes, linking the airport to a mix of commercial, tourism and religious centres across India, the private airport operator said. The facility will be connected to expand to 46 destinations as part of the summer schedule. The summer schedule is effective from March 29 to October 24 this year.