Naveen Patnaik Announces To Forgo Hiked Salary, Asks Govt To Donate Sum To The Poor

Bhubaneswar: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced to forgo the recently hiked salary and allowances of legislators.

He urged the state government to utilise the amount for the welfare of poor people. Patnaik, as the Leader of Opposition, was entitled to receive a monthly salary and allowance of Rs 3.62 lakh after the Assembly passed a bill enhancing the salary and allowance of the Chief Minister, Speaker, Leader of Opposition, ministers, and MLAs on December 9.



Patnaik, in a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, said, "I would like to forgo the salary and allowances hiked for Leader of Opposition, which the Odisha Legislative Assembly has recently passed. I would like to request you to utilise the same for the welfare of poor people of our state."



Patnaik, a five-time former chief minister of Odisha, said that he has been blessed by the love, affection and support of the people of Odisha for more than 25 years. "I am highly indebted to the people of Odisha and their love towards me and my late father Biju Patnaik," he said.

