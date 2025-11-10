ETV Bharat / state

Nauradehi Tiger Reserve Gets Ready For Its First Wild Cat Count

Sagar: Preparations are underway for the first-ever tiger census at Madhya Pradesh’s largest tiger reserve of Veerangna Rani Durgavati (Nauradehi) Tiger Reserve. The tiger census will be conducted in two phases.

This is the largest tiger reserve in the state, whose core area is spread over 1400 square kilometres. It covers Sagar, Damoh and Narsinghpur districts and its total area is 2,339 square kilometres while its buffer area is 925.12 square kilometres.

Trap cameras will be installed in the core area to count the tigers here. As the relocation of some villages in the core area has not been completed, cameras will not be installed there. Therefore, the trap cameras will be installed across approximately 1,200 square kilometres.

Tigers had already been introduced to Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary before it was designated a tiger reserve. In 2018, Nauradehi Tiger Reserve was included in the National Tiger Conservation Project. As part of this initiative, tigress Radha and tiger Kishan were released into Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary. Their arrival has led to a significant increase in the tiger population, as there are 23 tigers officially registered here presently.

The Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary was notified on September 20, 2023. The previous tiger census was conducted in 2022, and at that time, Nauradehi had not received the status of a tiger reserve.

According to the Nauradehi Tiger Reserve management, the tiger count is expected to begin on November 15. The first phase will be from November 15 to December 15, and the second phase will be from December 15 to January 15.