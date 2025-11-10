Nauradehi Tiger Reserve Gets Ready For Its First Wild Cat Count
The census will be held here in two phases from November 15 to January 15
Published : November 10, 2025 at 7:40 PM IST
Sagar: Preparations are underway for the first-ever tiger census at Madhya Pradesh’s largest tiger reserve of Veerangna Rani Durgavati (Nauradehi) Tiger Reserve. The tiger census will be conducted in two phases.
This is the largest tiger reserve in the state, whose core area is spread over 1400 square kilometres. It covers Sagar, Damoh and Narsinghpur districts and its total area is 2,339 square kilometres while its buffer area is 925.12 square kilometres.
Trap cameras will be installed in the core area to count the tigers here. As the relocation of some villages in the core area has not been completed, cameras will not be installed there. Therefore, the trap cameras will be installed across approximately 1,200 square kilometres.
Tigers had already been introduced to Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary before it was designated a tiger reserve. In 2018, Nauradehi Tiger Reserve was included in the National Tiger Conservation Project. As part of this initiative, tigress Radha and tiger Kishan were released into Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary. Their arrival has led to a significant increase in the tiger population, as there are 23 tigers officially registered here presently.
The Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary was notified on September 20, 2023. The previous tiger census was conducted in 2022, and at that time, Nauradehi had not received the status of a tiger reserve.
According to the Nauradehi Tiger Reserve management, the tiger count is expected to begin on November 15. The first phase will be from November 15 to December 15, and the second phase will be from December 15 to January 15.
For the tiger count, a two-square-kilometre grid will be created, and trap cameras will be installed.
Around 600 grids are being created here, which will be equipped with the trap cameras.
Deputy Director of Nauradehi Tiger Reserve, Dr A.A. Ansari, disclosed, “It's a huge responsibility. Madhya Pradesh consistently ranks number one in tiger numbers. This is the first census since Nauradehi became a tiger reserve. We are very excited.”
Although 700 grids will be created, the cameras will be installed in only 600 grids over approximately 1200 square kilometres.
India has been conducting the world's largest and most detailed tiger census. The exercise is called All India Tiger Estimation (AITE). The most recent census was carried out in 2022, which estimated India's tiger population to be between 3,167 and 3,925, with an average of 3,682. India's tiger population is the largest in the world and makes up more than 70% of the total wild tiger count across the globe.