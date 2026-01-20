ETV Bharat / state

Natural Farmer Yashpal Khola To Be Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu On 77th Republic Day

Rewari: Yashpal Khola, a farmer from Kanwali village in the Kosli area of Haryana's ​​Rewari district, has been invited as a special guest to the Republic Day parade on the 77th Republic Day and for a three-day visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Khola has already been in the news for his work in natural farming. This time, his name is among the select farmers from across the country who will be honoured on January 26, 2026. He will be felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu.

In 2016, Yashpal's father passed away due to cancer. From that day onwards, the personal tragedy moved Yashpal to abandon chemical farming and switch to natural farming. Yashpal started natural farming and also motivated other farmers in the area to adopt the same practices.

Yashpal began natural farming and is contributing to the health of the general public by producing products free from chemical fertilizers and pesticides. His green agricultural practices made such an impact that he was selected for several awards, including the Kisan Ratna Award.

The farmer from Haryana will leave for Delhi from his village on the evening of January 25th with his wife, Anita Kumari, and will return to his village on January 28th. Besides Yashpal, five other farmers have also been invited.