'Democracy Under Siege, Electoral Integrity At Risk': Prashant Bhushan Calls For Nationwide Movement To Stop Electoral Manipulation
Bhushan alleged that the SIR exercise in West Bengal led to targeted deletions of Muslim voters and claimed that nearly 91 lakh names were removed.
Published : May 10, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
Bengaluru: A public discussion on “Delimitation, Women’s Reservation Bill and SIR” held at the Ashirvad Centre on St Mark’s Road in Bengaluru on Sunday raised concerns over electoral integrity, voting rights and the future of federalism in India. Lawyers, activists, farmer leaders and former political functionaries alleged that democratic institutions were being weakened through voter roll manipulation, lack of transparency in the electoral process and proposed changes linked to delimitation and women’s reservation.
Addressing the gathering, Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan said India’s electoral democracy was “under siege” and claimed that democratic institutions, including the Election Commission and voter rolls, had become “highly suspect.” Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said citizens must launch a large people’s movement “against the hijacking of democracy by the government.”
Bhushan alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal led to targeted deletions of Muslim voters and claimed that nearly 91 lakh names were removed. He argued that the Representation of the People Act permits only intensive revision of electoral rolls and not the preparation of an entirely new voter list. He also accused the Election Commission of functioning without transparency and referred to notices allegedly issued to lakhs of people in Bihar asking them to prove their eligibility as voters.
Instead of what he described as a rushed revision process, Bhushan proposed a “social audit” of electoral rolls where residents of polling areas collectively verify voter lists to prevent illegal deletions. He further alleged that unusually high voter turnout in West Bengal was partly a response to the removal of names from electoral rolls.
On the Women’s Reservation Bill and delimitation, Bhushan criticised the Modi government for linking the two issues. He alleged that the move was aimed at increasing Lok Sabha seats while reducing the representation of southern states. “If the government was serious about women’s empowerment, reservation could have been implemented immediately within the existing 543-member Lok Sabha,” he said.
Advocate Sudhir Kumar Murolli stressed the need for public movements to protect voting rights. He clarified that concerns were not against the SIR exercise itself but against alleged flaws in its implementation, particularly voter deletions. Referring to West Bengal, he claimed that an SIR monitoring officer later became a special duty officer to the Chief Minister, raising questions over neutrality.
Murolli said the Supreme Court should intervene in constituencies where victory margins are lower than the number of deleted votes. He urged citizens to verify their voting status with booth-level officers and district authorities and said public trust in the Election Commission could only be restored through “clean and fair elections.”
Farmer activist Veerasangayya said farmers, labourers, Dalits and minorities were most vulnerable to voter deletions caused by minor errors in records. He claimed that more than 540 farmer organisations and labour unions were discussing the impact of the SIR process on poor and marginalised communities. “There is no justice for farmers and labourers in Parliament today,” he said, calling for a united mass movement.
Activist Tanveer Ahmed questioned the functioning of the current electoral system and suggested that candidates from different parties and independent groups should collectively challenge what he described as a failing democratic structure.
Former RSS leader Ramegowda accused the BJP of using agencies and electoral processes to influence elections. He alleged that voter deletions were being carried out in areas where the BJP expected weaker support. He also questioned the secrecy of ballot systems and claimed election data from booths was being used to selectively target voters.
Calling court cases and isolated protests inadequate, Ramegowda said only a nationwide people’s movement could defend democracy and constitutional values. The meeting concluded with speakers urging citizens, especially youth, farmers, labourers and minorities, to remain vigilant about their voting rights and electoral participation.