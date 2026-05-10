ETV Bharat / state

'Democracy Under Siege, Electoral Integrity At Risk': Prashant Bhushan Calls For Nationwide Movement To Stop Electoral Manipulation

Bengaluru: A public discussion on “Delimitation, Women’s Reservation Bill and SIR” held at the Ashirvad Centre on St Mark’s Road in Bengaluru on Sunday raised concerns over electoral integrity, voting rights and the future of federalism in India. Lawyers, activists, farmer leaders and former political functionaries alleged that democratic institutions were being weakened through voter roll manipulation, lack of transparency in the electoral process and proposed changes linked to delimitation and women’s reservation.

Addressing the gathering, Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan said India’s electoral democracy was “under siege” and claimed that democratic institutions, including the Election Commission and voter rolls, had become “highly suspect.” Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said citizens must launch a large people’s movement “against the hijacking of democracy by the government.”

Bhushan alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal led to targeted deletions of Muslim voters and claimed that nearly 91 lakh names were removed. He argued that the Representation of the People Act permits only intensive revision of electoral rolls and not the preparation of an entirely new voter list. He also accused the Election Commission of functioning without transparency and referred to notices allegedly issued to lakhs of people in Bihar asking them to prove their eligibility as voters.

Instead of what he described as a rushed revision process, Bhushan proposed a “social audit” of electoral rolls where residents of polling areas collectively verify voter lists to prevent illegal deletions. He further alleged that unusually high voter turnout in West Bengal was partly a response to the removal of names from electoral rolls.

On the Women’s Reservation Bill and delimitation, Bhushan criticised the Modi government for linking the two issues. He alleged that the move was aimed at increasing Lok Sabha seats while reducing the representation of southern states. “If the government was serious about women’s empowerment, reservation could have been implemented immediately within the existing 543-member Lok Sabha,” he said.

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Murolli stressed the need for public movements to protect voting rights. He clarified that concerns were not against the SIR exercise itself but against alleged flaws in its implementation, particularly voter deletions. Referring to West Bengal, he claimed that an SIR monitoring officer later became a special duty officer to the Chief Minister, raising questions over neutrality.