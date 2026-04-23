ETV Bharat / state

'Nationality Shouldn't Be A Bar To Using Resources': Kerala Human Rights Commission Upholds Iranian Student's Right to Use Pool

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant intervention regarding the rights of foreign nationals, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Thursday ruled that Sara Mousavi, an Iranian student and swimmer at the University of Kerala’s Karyavattom campus, has a legal right to access the campus swimming pool.

Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas directed the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs to ensure all necessary facilities are provided to her, clarifying that nationality should not be a barrier to utilising such resources.

The order comes in response to a complaint filed by Mousavi, who alleged that she and her friends were subjected to racial slurs and barred from the Green Field Stadium pool on April 19, 2024. The accused official, identified as assistant Shyam Prabhul, reportedly claimed that entry was restricted exclusively to Indian citizens.

​The Commission took a stern view of the procedural lapses by local authorities during the investigation. Justice Thomas noted that the Kazhakkoottam assistant commissioner and the Station House Officer (SHO) failed to submit the required reports or attend the scheduled hearings. Consequently, the City Police Commissioner has been directed to seek explanations from these officers and initiate appropriate legal action against them.