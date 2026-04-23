'Nationality Shouldn't Be A Bar To Using Resources': Kerala Human Rights Commission Upholds Iranian Student's Right to Use Pool
Sara Mousavi approached the commission alleging she and her friends were subjected to racial slurs and barred from using the pool on April 19, 2024.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant intervention regarding the rights of foreign nationals, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Thursday ruled that Sara Mousavi, an Iranian student and swimmer at the University of Kerala’s Karyavattom campus, has a legal right to access the campus swimming pool.
Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas directed the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs to ensure all necessary facilities are provided to her, clarifying that nationality should not be a barrier to utilising such resources.
The order comes in response to a complaint filed by Mousavi, who alleged that she and her friends were subjected to racial slurs and barred from the Green Field Stadium pool on April 19, 2024. The accused official, identified as assistant Shyam Prabhul, reportedly claimed that entry was restricted exclusively to Indian citizens.
The Commission took a stern view of the procedural lapses by local authorities during the investigation. Justice Thomas noted that the Kazhakkoottam assistant commissioner and the Station House Officer (SHO) failed to submit the required reports or attend the scheduled hearings. Consequently, the City Police Commissioner has been directed to seek explanations from these officers and initiate appropriate legal action against them.
Furthermore, the Commission has instructed the District Police Chief to review the petitioner’s allegations regarding the ineffective nature of the initial police probe. While the petitioner informed the Commission that a final report has since been submitted to the Attingal Court following the registration of a case, the Commission emphasised that Mousavi retains the right to approach the City Police Chief if the current investigation remains unsatisfactory.
To facilitate her immediate access to the facility, the Director of Sports and Youth Affairs informed the Commission that there are no existing legal hurdles preventing her from using the pool. The Commission has advised Mousavi to submit a formal representation to the Director of Sports along with a certificate proving her status as a student of Kerala University.
Crucially, the order mandates that the accused official must not be allowed to interfere with or obstruct the petitioner while she is using the pool, and campus authorities are tasked with ensuring her safety and unhindered access. This ruling reinforces the principle that educational and athletic facilities within state universities must remain inclusive and free from discriminatory practices based on national origin.
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