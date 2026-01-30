Nationalist Congress Party Asks Maharashtra CM To Make Sunetra Pawar The Deputy Chief Minister
Leaders of the NCP met the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with this proposal, while the Pawar family will hold a meeting in Baramati.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Mumbai: Even before the embers of Ajit Pawar's pyre haven't cooled down, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders have made their moves to protect his legacy. Leaders from his fold, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare have gone to Varsha, the official bungalow of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.
They have taken the proposal to ask the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to give the post of Deputy Chief Minister to Sunetra Pawar, who holds a Rajya Sabha seat for the NCP.
Meanwhile, the Pawar family will be holding a meeting in Baramati to take the decision regarding the merger of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and the NCP, since the death of Ajit Pawar has left a huge void of leadership. The Pawar family and close aides of both Sharad and Ajit Pawar feel the post of the Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) needs to remain within the family, and Sunetra is the right person.
In the recently concluded elections of 29 Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra, both the NCPs had come together in a few cities. Just before Ajit's untimely death on January 28, 2026, it was said that the announcement of the final merger of both the factions of the NCP was expected, since they were expected to contest the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat polls together. These elections are to take place in February 2026.
"In the past few days, we have had several meetings together. Everyone wanted both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party to unite. A meeting was held at my house on the 16th. Following that, another meeting was held with Sharad Pawar on the 17th. Then the Zilla Parishad elections were announced. However, the party workers wished for both parties to contest these elections together. Accordingly, it was decided that we would come together for the local body elections and then decide on the future course of action. From now on, the Pawar family will discuss and decide what to do next," Jayant Patil told ETV Bharat.
After the death of Ajit, there have been several questions regarding the future of the NCP in the Mahayuti alliance with the BJP and Shiv Sena and moreover to whom will the BJP give the DCM post?
This would be the second time in the Pawar family, that a Member of Parliament will step aside to return to the home state of Maharashtra. In 1991, late Ajit Pawar himself had stepped aside to make way for his uncle and the founder of the NCP, since the then Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao had made him the defence minister. The senior Pawar would have needed a Lok Sabha seat. Since then, Ajit had remained focused in Maharashtra.
Politics is not new in the case of Sunetra, who is the daughter of Padmasinh Patil, a veteran leader of Maharashtra, who was a minister and legislator. Sunetra has been a trustee on the board of the Vidya Pratishthan, an educational institution founded by Sharad Pawar. She has also been a member of the Senate at Savitribai Phule Pune University since 2017.
