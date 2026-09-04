National Woman Wrestler Jumps With Her 3 Children From Naldurg Fort; 1 Daughter Survives
Ashwini Paul and her two children died, while her third child is battling for life.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Dharashiv: Ashwini Manohar Paul (30), who was a national-level wrestler, and two of her three children died after they jumped into a 150-foot gorge from the Naldurg Fort in Dharashiv district on Thursday afternoon.
Paul and her six-year-old son died on the spot. The twin daughters were rushed to the hospital, and one of her two-and-a-half-year-old twin daughters succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment. The second daughter is still critical in the hospital.
This incident has shocked everyone in the Naldurg area and has left her family completely devastated.
Reasons unclear
Ashwini was a renowned national-level wrestler who had won several medals. She was employed with the Maharashtra State Security Corporation in Mumbai. According to preliminary information from police sources, her husband, Manohar, works as an auto-rickshaw driver. Ashwini had resigned from her job nearly five months ago, at her husband's behest.
However, for the past three months, she had been living with her three children at her maternal home. Her maternal home is in Vhantal in Umarga tehsil, where her father is a teacher.
There are speculations of family pressures; however, the exact reason that forced Ashwini to take such a drastic step remains unclear. According to preliminary information provided by the Naldurg police, Ashwini, a resident of Ambulga, Nilanga tehsil, Latur district, had visited Naldurg Fort on Thursday with her 6-year-old son and twin daughters. She pushed all three children off the bastion before taking the extreme step.
Ashwini's glory
Ashwini, whose maternal surname was Mohite, was an outstanding national-level female wrestler. She was known in the sports world as the 'Tigress of Maharashtra'. She had secured the top spot at the national wrestling competition in Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) in 2007 and won several medals.
She won gold medals at national events held in Gurdaspur (Punjab) and Chennai in 2008 and 2009. She excelled at national competitions in Bhopal, Kanpur, Haryana, Pune, Kanyakumari, and Saifai (Lucknow). She won a total of five gold and six silver medals throughout her career. A senior police officer said they are conducting a detailed investigation.
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