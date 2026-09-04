ETV Bharat / state

National Woman Wrestler Jumps With Her 3 Children From Naldurg Fort; 1 Daughter Survives

Famous wrestler, Ashwini Paul jumped off the Naldurg Fort in Dharashiv, along with her three children, killing her and her two children, while one toddler continues to be in a critical condition ( ETV Bharat )

Dharashiv: Ashwini Manohar Paul (30), who was a national-level wrestler, and two of her three children died after they jumped into a 150-foot gorge from the Naldurg Fort in Dharashiv district on Thursday afternoon.

Paul and her six-year-old son died on the spot. The twin daughters were rushed to the hospital, and one of her two-and-a-half-year-old twin daughters succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment. The second daughter is still critical in the hospital.

This incident has shocked everyone in the Naldurg area and has left her family completely devastated.

Reasons unclear

Ashwini was a renowned national-level wrestler who had won several medals. She was employed with the Maharashtra State Security Corporation in Mumbai. According to preliminary information from police sources, her husband, Manohar, works as an auto-rickshaw driver. Ashwini had resigned from her job nearly five months ago, at her husband's behest.