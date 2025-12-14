ETV Bharat / state

National Tiger Census Begins; Corbett Tiger Reserve To Conduct Big Cat Count In Three Phases

Ramnagar: The National Tiger Census, conducted every four years across the country, officially began on December 14 with the counting of the big cats are getting underway at the Corbett Tiger Reserve as well.

Rahul Mishra, Deputy Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve, said that the tiger census work has begun in Corbett and will be completed in three phases. More than 550 camera traps have been installed in the reserve area to cover every region and obtain accurate data, he said adding the census is extremely important for tiger conservation and will help determine the strategy for the coming years.

Under this crucial census, a scientific assessment of the tiger population, their distribution areas, and movement patterns will be conducted in all major tiger reserves and forest areas of the country. This time too, special emphasis has been placed on modern techniques and scientific methods in the Tiger Census. The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has provided special training to forest department officials and staff for the Tiger Census.

During the training, the scientific aspects of the census, data collection, and analysis process were explained in detail to ensure that the census is completely accurate and reliable. This time, camera trap technology is being primarily used in the tiger census. This technology is considered the most modern and reliable for identifying tigers. Tigers are identified based on the pattern of their stripes in the images captured by camera traps.