ETV Bharat / state

NEET-UG Re-Exam: NTA Launches Portal For Reporting Claims, Rumours

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a portal for candidates to report rumours and claims on NEET-UG re-exam.

Parijat Mishra, a career counseling expert at a private coaching institute, explained that the reporting platform has been launched to report suspicious claims, unauthorized content, and fraudulent activities related to the exam. "This has been done to ensure the integrity, transparency, and fairness of public examinations. Under the platform, information can be provided regarding websites, social media accounts, and messaging channels claiming to have question papers or answer keys," he said.

Information can also be provided regarding groups or individuals soliciting money by promising paper leaks or guaranteeing exam content. This apart, information can also be provided on individuals impersonating NTA, exam and government officials. Furthermore, any activity or content that misleads candidates or their families, or that spreads rumors and confusion regarding the exam, can be reported on the platform, said Mishra.

The reports can be uploaded to innovateindia.mygov.in/neet-ug-2026. Screenshots, links, or other documents can also be uploaded as evidence.

What to report

1. Unauthorised websites, social media accounts, or messaging channels claiming access to the NEET (UG) 2026 question paper or answer key