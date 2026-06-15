NEET-UG Re-Exam: NTA Launches Portal For Reporting Claims, Rumours
The reports can be uploaded to innovateindia.mygov.in/neet-ug-2026. Screenshots, links, or other documents can also be uploaded as evidence.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a portal for candidates to report rumours and claims on NEET-UG re-exam.
Parijat Mishra, a career counseling expert at a private coaching institute, explained that the reporting platform has been launched to report suspicious claims, unauthorized content, and fraudulent activities related to the exam. "This has been done to ensure the integrity, transparency, and fairness of public examinations. Under the platform, information can be provided regarding websites, social media accounts, and messaging channels claiming to have question papers or answer keys," he said.
Information can also be provided regarding groups or individuals soliciting money by promising paper leaks or guaranteeing exam content. This apart, information can also be provided on individuals impersonating NTA, exam and government officials. Furthermore, any activity or content that misleads candidates or their families, or that spreads rumors and confusion regarding the exam, can be reported on the platform, said Mishra.
The reports can be uploaded to innovateindia.mygov.in/neet-ug-2026. Screenshots, links, or other documents can also be uploaded as evidence.
What to report
1. Unauthorised websites, social media accounts, or messaging channels claiming access to the NEET (UG) 2026 question paper or answer key
2. Individuals or groups claiming to provide examination content, leaked papers, or guaranteed results in exchange for money or any other consideration
3. Persons impersonating NTA officials, examination functionaries, or government representatives
4. Any other activity or content intended to mislead, defraud, or create panic among candidates and their families
The National Testing Agency will monitor the situation in coordination with the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check Unit and other agencies. Reports can also be sent to PIB Fact Check via WhatsApp or helpline +91 8799711259 and email factcheck@pib.gov.in. Candidates can check the National Testing Agency's websites for official information: https://www.nta.ac.in/ and https://neet.nta.nic.in/.
The NTA has said that the question papers are not available to any individual, institution, or platform before the exam. "All claims are false and misleading. Candidates and parents are advised not to believe or spread false information on social media or messaging platforms. Do not trust any messages or groups claiming to have leaked the paper. Report anyone asking for money immediately," it said.
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