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National Shooting Athlete Found Dead With Gunshot Wound In Kozhikode Residence

The incident came to light when the body of Manal Karthik was found in a pool of blood in the first-floor bedroom by his parents.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kozhikode: A 19-year-old national shooting athlete was found dead with a gunshot wound to the forehead inside his residence in Edakkattu Purathu Parambil on Pantheerankavu Parakkulam Road in Kerala's Kozhikode, police said on Wednesday.

Although a preliminary investigation by the police suggests it is a case of suicide, the motive behind such an action remains unclear.

The incident came to light around 7 pm on Tuesday, when the body of Manal Karthik (19) was found in a pool of blood in the first-floor bedroom by his parents. Karthik was found lying in a pool of blood. He was the younger son of Shibu Manal, owner of Pookad Indian Gas Agency, and Sandeepa. He is survived by his brother, Deepak.

Manal Karthik.
Manal Karthik. (ETV Bharat)

Although he was rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College and Hospital immediately, doctors confirmed him dead. Subsequently, his body has been moved to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination, after which it will be handed over to relatives.

He was pursuing a B.Tech. in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science at AWH Engineering College in Kuttikkattoor. Aside from studies, he had exceptional talent in shooting and had been undergoing training at the Thondayad Rifle Club in Kozhikode. He won numerous accolades and had participated in the National Championship three times.

The Pantheerankavu Police have initiated a preliminary investigation into the incident, with the visit by senior police officials to the scene. Officials said further details can only be revealed after the inquest and post-mortem procedures are completed.

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TAGGED:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
AWH ENGINEERING COLLEGE
KOZHIKODE MEDICAL COLLEGE
PANTHEERANKAVU POLICE
NATIONAL SHOOTING ATHLETE DEAD

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