ETV Bharat / state

National Shooting Athlete Found Dead With Gunshot Wound In Kozhikode Residence

Kozhikode: A 19-year-old national shooting athlete was found dead with a gunshot wound to the forehead inside his residence in Edakkattu Purathu Parambil on Pantheerankavu Parakkulam Road in Kerala's Kozhikode, police said on Wednesday.

Although a preliminary investigation by the police suggests it is a case of suicide, the motive behind such an action remains unclear.

The incident came to light around 7 pm on Tuesday, when the body of Manal Karthik (19) was found in a pool of blood in the first-floor bedroom by his parents. Karthik was found lying in a pool of blood. He was the younger son of Shibu Manal, owner of Pookad Indian Gas Agency, and Sandeepa. He is survived by his brother, Deepak.