National Sanskrit University Sexual Assault Case: 2 Assistant Professors Arrested
The student alleged Lakshman Kumar sexually assaulted her in his office and Shekhar Reddy took photographs and videos, threatening to post those on social media.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST
Tirupati: Two assistant professors of the National Sanskrit University in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting, harassing and blackmailing a student, police said on Wednesday.
The victim, a 27-year-old BEd student from Odisha, alleged that Lakshman Kumar, an assistant professor of the education department, lured her and sexually assaulted her in his office. She further alleged that another assistant professor of the same department, A Shekhar Reddy, took photographs and recorded videos of the act from a nearby window. They allegedly threatened her to post the photographs and videos on social media, she alleged.
After this, the student filed a complaint and an internal inquiry committee was set up to probe the matter. Kumar was suspended and the university’s in-charge registrar, Rajinikanth Shukla lodged a police complaint. Following which, the Tirupati West Police registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.
Special teams led by DSP Bhaktavatsalam launched an investigation. "A team headed by Circle Inspector (CI) Murali Mohan visited the student's hometown in Odisha to record her statement. On December 9, both assistant professors, Lakshman Kumar and Shekhar Reddy, were taken into custody. Strict action will be taken in offences committed against women," said Bhaktavatsalam.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Rayapati Sailaja sought complete details of the case from Tirupati District Superintendent of Police and directed police to monitor the investigations closely.
Sailaja has instructed commission member Rukiya Begum to conduct a field-level inquiry into the student's complaint, follow-up action taken by the university, and the functioning of the internal complaints committee. A detailed report has been asked to be submitted at the earliest.
