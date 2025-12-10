ETV Bharat / state

National Sanskrit University Sexual Assault Case: 2 Assistant Professors Arrested

Tirupati: Two assistant professors of the National Sanskrit University in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting, harassing and blackmailing a student, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, a 27-year-old BEd student from Odisha, alleged that Lakshman Kumar, an assistant professor of the education department, lured her and sexually assaulted her in his office. She further alleged that another assistant professor of the same department, A Shekhar Reddy, took photographs and recorded videos of the act from a nearby window. They allegedly threatened her to post the photographs and videos on social media, she alleged.

After this, the student filed a complaint and an internal inquiry committee was set up to probe the matter. Kumar was suspended and the university’s in-charge registrar, Rajinikanth Shukla lodged a police complaint. Following which, the Tirupati West Police registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.