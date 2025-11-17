ETV Bharat / state

National Press Day: Journalists, Lawmakers Call For Stronger Safeguards Against Misinformation

Bengaluru: Bengaluru marked National Press Day on November 17 with discussions on the growing challenge of misinformation and the need to restore public trust in the media. The programme, held at the Press Club of Bangalore and jointly organised by the Karnataka Media Academy, the Department of Information and Public Relations, and the Press Club of Bangalore, brought together senior journalists, writers, and lawmakers.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader inaugurated the event and reminded the gathering that the media is widely regarded as the fourth pillar of democracy. He said its role goes far beyond reporting the news.

"The media reflects the changes in our society. It has the responsibility to uphold humanitarian values, especially when ordinary people face problems," he said. Khader added that the press carries a duty to promote unity and harmony by highlighting the country's culture, diversity, trust, and brotherhood. He stressed that media credibility is essential at a time when people depend heavily on news platforms for clarity and understanding.

Global Threats to Press Freedom and the Vulnerability of Journalists

Nupur Basu pointed to the global challenges confronting journalists. Drawing from her reporting experience across countries, she described how political pressure, censorship and violence have made journalism increasingly dangerous.

She referred to cases in Russia, Gaza and Afghanistan where reporters face intimidation, restrictions, or even death. "Journalists in many parts of the world are threatened, silenced or forced into exile. Women journalists, in particular, face direct targeting both online and offline," Basu said. She cited the killings of Gauri Lankesh in India and Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta as examples of this growing vulnerability.

Basu also highlighted developments in India, including the imprisonment of journalist Siddique Kappan and the revival of sedition-like provisions. She said biased reporting and misinformation have weakened public trust.

"When journalists celebrate political victories instead of questioning power, something is wrong," she noted. She warned that shrinking access to political leaders and increasing pressure from media owners have contributed to a climate of fear, allowing misinformation to thrive.