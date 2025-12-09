ETV Bharat / state

Noted Poet Pandit Narendra Mishra Whose Poetry Adorned Old Parliament Building Passes Away

Chittorgarh: Noted poet Pandit Narendra Mishra known for his iconic poem 'Gora-Badal' passed away on Tuesday here after a brief period of illness. He was 88 years old.

According to family sources, Mishra, who had been unwell for some time, was taken to a private hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated where doctors declared him dead. His passing has sent a wave of grief through the literary world. Mishra is survived by two sons and three daughters.

Poet Pandit Narendra Mishra (ETV Bharat)

Dr. Natwar Sharma, a relative of Pandit Narendra Mishra, said that Mishra was born on May 5, 1937, in Thakurdwara village of Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh. Due to his deep affection for Mewar since childhood, he left his village and moved to Chittorgarh. While still in the 10th grade, he composed the famous poem 'Gora-Badal'. His other famous literary works include 'Humayun ki Rakhi', 'Jauhar ki Jwala Avinashi', 'Pannadhay', 'Hadi Rani', and a poet's letter to Maharana Pratap. He also wrote the anthems for several universities including Mohanlal Sukhadia University Udaipur, Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology Udaipur, and the Board of Secondary Education.

Recipient Of Numerous Awards