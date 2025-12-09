Noted Poet Pandit Narendra Mishra Whose Poetry Adorned Old Parliament Building Passes Away
Mishra, who is known for his iconic poem 'Gora Badal' was unwell for some time and passed away at a private hospital in Chittorgarh.
Chittorgarh: Noted poet Pandit Narendra Mishra known for his iconic poem 'Gora-Badal' passed away on Tuesday here after a brief period of illness. He was 88 years old.
According to family sources, Mishra, who had been unwell for some time, was taken to a private hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated where doctors declared him dead. His passing has sent a wave of grief through the literary world. Mishra is survived by two sons and three daughters.
Dr. Natwar Sharma, a relative of Pandit Narendra Mishra, said that Mishra was born on May 5, 1937, in Thakurdwara village of Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh. Due to his deep affection for Mewar since childhood, he left his village and moved to Chittorgarh. While still in the 10th grade, he composed the famous poem 'Gora-Badal'. His other famous literary works include 'Humayun ki Rakhi', 'Jauhar ki Jwala Avinashi', 'Pannadhay', 'Hadi Rani', and a poet's letter to Maharana Pratap. He also wrote the anthems for several universities including Mohanlal Sukhadia University Udaipur, Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology Udaipur, and the Board of Secondary Education.
Recipient Of Numerous Awards
Mishra received many prestigious awards for his literary contribution including the Maharana Kumbha Award, Nirala Award, Tantya Tope Award, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Sahitya Puraskar, and the Rajasthan Sahitya Akademi's Distinguished Litterateur Award twice. In 1976, after reciting 'Gora-Badal' to the then Maharana Bhagwat Singh, he was bestowed with the title of 'Royal Poet of the Mewar Dynasty'.
Poetry Adorned Old Parliament Building
Mishra's poems are still inscribed at the old Parliament building in New Delhi, at Moti Magri in Udaipur, and the statue of Maharana Pratap at Dabok Airport. His verses are also quoted at various places in Chittorgarh city.
Mishra had been recuperating at home for quite some time. Three years ago, when renowned poet Kumar Vishwas visited Chittorgarh, he met Mishra and inquired about his health. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had also visited Mishra's home twice to inquire about his well-being.
Last Poem On Vande Mataram
Mishra's last composition is a poem on 'Vande Mataram' in view of the debate in the Parliament on the 150th anniversary of the national song. Mishra had written the four-line poem just two days ago.
