National-Level Basketball Player Killed After Pole Falls On Him During Practice In Haryana, 2nd Such Death In 3 Days

Rohtak: A 16-year-old basketball player died after a pole crashed onto him during a practice in Rohtak's Lakhan Majra village on Tuesday, the second such incident in three days in Haryana.

In the latest incident, the deceased, identified as Hardik Rathi, was recently selected for the Indian national basketball team.

The CCTV footage from the basketball court shows Hardik warming up and jumping to the ring in an attempt to hang from it. As he grasped the basketball hoop, the entire structure collapsed on his chest. Other players who were present ran to help him, but the pole was too heavy, and Hardik died on the spot.

Villagers said that Hardik was an exceptionally talented player. They said he had just returned from an Indian team training camp and was preparing for upcoming competitions. Hardik's younger brother is also a basketball player. Their father, Sandeep Rathi, said that he always hoped to see his sons win medals for the country.

Confirming the details of the incident, Lakhan Majra police station Station House Officer (SHO) Samarjeet Singh said the accident took place at the village youth sports club's basketball ground in Lakhan Majra. "The young player died when the pole fell on him while he was practising. We reached the spot as soon as we received the information. The body was taken for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family," he said.

Singh said they have collected the CCTV footage and begun an investigation into how the pole collapsed. Villagers said that the ground has been used for many years, and several athletes from the village have trained here. Players regularly used the pole during warm-ups.