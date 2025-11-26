National-Level Basketball Player Killed After Pole Falls On Him During Practice In Haryana, 2nd Such Death In 3 Days
As the teenager grasped the basketball hoop, the entire structure collapsed on his chest, killing him instantly.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST
Rohtak: A 16-year-old basketball player died after a pole crashed onto him during a practice in Rohtak's Lakhan Majra village on Tuesday, the second such incident in three days in Haryana.
In the latest incident, the deceased, identified as Hardik Rathi, was recently selected for the Indian national basketball team.
The CCTV footage from the basketball court shows Hardik warming up and jumping to the ring in an attempt to hang from it. As he grasped the basketball hoop, the entire structure collapsed on his chest. Other players who were present ran to help him, but the pole was too heavy, and Hardik died on the spot.
Villagers said that Hardik was an exceptionally talented player. They said he had just returned from an Indian team training camp and was preparing for upcoming competitions. Hardik's younger brother is also a basketball player. Their father, Sandeep Rathi, said that he always hoped to see his sons win medals for the country.
Confirming the details of the incident, Lakhan Majra police station Station House Officer (SHO) Samarjeet Singh said the accident took place at the village youth sports club's basketball ground in Lakhan Majra. "The young player died when the pole fell on him while he was practising. We reached the spot as soon as we received the information. The body was taken for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family," he said.
Singh said they have collected the CCTV footage and begun an investigation into how the pole collapsed. Villagers said that the ground has been used for many years, and several athletes from the village have trained here. Players regularly used the pole during warm-ups.
A similar incident was reported in Haryana's Jhajjar district, where a basketball pole collapsed on player Aman at the Shaheed Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Stadium in Bahadurgarh on Sunday. He sustained severe injuries and succumbed during treatment on Monday. The incident prompted local authorities to initiate an inquiry.
The opposition has attacked the government over the deaths of two young basketball players. Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam has suspended the District Sports Officer and ordered a high-level meeting on November 28 to review the issue.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala called Hardik's death 'a murder by the system', accusing the BJP government of serious negligence. He said players had earlier requested maintenance at the Lakhan Majra stadium, but no action was taken. He also questioned why available funds were not used for repairs.
Congress MPs Kumari Selja and Deepender Hooda also criticised the government, alleging corruption, poor maintenance, and discrimination in releasing sports funds.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said he would comment only after receiving full details. Meanwhile, Sports Minister Gautam said strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible and expressed condolences to the family.
Rohtak And Jhajjar Sports Officials Suspended
Following the tragic deaths of the basketball players in Jhajjar and Rohtak, Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam suspended the sports officials of both the districts. Gautam expressed his condolences for the tragic deaths of the two promising Haryana players and stated that the government stands firmly with the families.
The Sports Department has also formed an investigation committee, which also includes the officer in-charge of Rohtak's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium to probe the deaths. MoS Sports, Gaurav Gautam, has called a high-level meeting of all district sports officials at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on November 28 to assess the infrastructure deficiencies if any.
