NMC Revokes Recognition Of Mata Vaishno Devi College In Jammu, 'Sangarsh Samiti' Welcomes Move

Security personnel keep vigil during a demonstration, organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, demanding revocation of the MBBS admission list of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, outside Civil Secretariat, in Jammu, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn the letter of permission granted to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi to run the MBBS course for the academic year 2025-26 over "non-compliance" with minimum standards.

The action comes amid sustained protests by several groups against the medical college, questioning why the majority of the MBBS students in its inaugural batch were Muslims.

During a "surprise inspection" by a team of NMC's Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) on Tuesday, they observed "serious lapses" in compliance with minimum academic, teaching and infrastructure standards and decided to withdraw the permission to run the MBBS course for the academic year.

Rashtriya Bajrang Dal members stage a demonstration demanding revocation of the MBBS admission list of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, in Jammu, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. (PTI)

According to the NMC, in order to protect the interests of students, the UT administration has been empowered to transfer students who have taken admission during the academic year 2025-26 to supernumerary seats in other medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, so that their education is not affected and their future is secure.

On the other hand, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti, the group protesting against the medical college, has termed the NMC's ​​decision as a "victory of its struggle".

Speaking to ETV Bharat, President of Sangarsh Samiti, Col (Retd) Sukhbir Singh Mankotia, said that he is grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for this decision, who, according to him, fulfilled the public demands.

He said that the Sangarsh Samiti had raised questions on the establishment, management and admission process of the medical college from the very beginning and now the NMC decision has proven their concerns right.

It is pertinent to mention here that the roots of the ongoing controversy at the SMVD Institute are linked to the admission process. The institution was allotted 50 MBBS seats for its academic year 2025-26, to which admissions were allowed through NEET. However, 42 of these 50 students in the inaugural batch were Muslims. This composition triggered intense protests from various Hindu organisations and political circles in Jammu, who questioned the selection and called it "communal", even though the government and administration had repeatedly said that admissions were completely based on merit.

Rashtriya Bajrang Dal members stage a protest and burn an effigy regarding the Mata Vaishno Medical College admission controversy, in Jammu on Dec 04, 2025. (ANI)

About 60 organisations in Jammu came together to form the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti, which staged relentless protests against the medical college. The Sangarsh Samiti not only raised questions on the admission process but also demanded the closure of the medical college. Recently, the Samiti also staged a protest outside the Civil Secretariat, Jammu, further escalating the situation.

Reacting strongly to the controversy, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday had clearly stated that the admission process was purely on merit and that the entire issue was unnecessarily politicised.

Before NMC's announcement, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had said, "The Government of India should close this medical college and adjust these students in some other government medical colleges of Jammu and Kashmir, as they can't study in the atmosphere of fear. If I were the parent, I would have been worried about sending my children there to study. These students had earned the seats based on merit, but the kind of politics going on there isn't good for them to study."