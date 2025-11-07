ETV Bharat / state

National Football Player 'Molested' In Durg; Accused Arrested From Bhopal

Durg: Police on Thursday arrested a person on charges of harassing and molesting a national football player near Chowpatty in Madhya Pradesh's Durg district earlier this week.

The incident took place on Monday (November 3) when the 23-year-old player was on her way to the stadium for practice, police said.

Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Satyaprakash Tiwari said the accused, identified as Kunal Parihar, blocked the player's way and forcibly demanded that she accompany him. When she resisted, he grabbed her hand and began to assault her. The player managed to free herself and took refuge in a nearby shop.

After sometime, the girl called her father and narrated what had happened. Later, she and her father went to the Padmanabhpur police station and lodged a written complaint against Parihar, acting on which police registered a case and launched an investigation.