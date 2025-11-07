National Football Player 'Molested' In Durg; Accused Arrested From Bhopal
Such incidents will not be tolerated under any circumstances, said Durg CSP after arrest of the accused.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 8:04 AM IST
Durg: Police on Thursday arrested a person on charges of harassing and molesting a national football player near Chowpatty in Madhya Pradesh's Durg district earlier this week.
The incident took place on Monday (November 3) when the 23-year-old player was on her way to the stadium for practice, police said.
Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Satyaprakash Tiwari said the accused, identified as Kunal Parihar, blocked the player's way and forcibly demanded that she accompany him. When she resisted, he grabbed her hand and began to assault her. The player managed to free herself and took refuge in a nearby shop.
After sometime, the girl called her father and narrated what had happened. Later, she and her father went to the Padmanabhpur police station and lodged a written complaint against Parihar, acting on which police registered a case and launched an investigation.
CSP Tiwari said the accused had gone absconding but was located and arrested by a police team in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. He has since been sent to judicial remand.
"Such incidents will not be tolerated under any circumstances. We appeal to victims to fearlessly report any such incident to the police station so that miscreants are punished," the senior police official said, adding that further investigation into the case is underway.
Even though police acted swiftly to arrest the accused, the incident has raised serious concerns about safety of women. Last month, when the ICC Women's World Cup was underway, two Australian women cricketers were allegedly molested in the MIG police station area in Indore. Subsequently, police registered a case and arrested the accused after investigation. Police said the two women cricketers were heading to a cafe from the hotel they were staying in when, on the Khajrana Road, a bike-borne youth approached them and started harassing the duo. They immediately sent an alert to the team security officer, Danny Sims, stating that an unknown youth was harassing and attempting to touch them. Following examination of the CCTV footage from the spot, a youth, identified as Aqueel Khan under Khajrana police station limits, was arrested.
