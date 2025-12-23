ETV Bharat / state

National Farmers’ Day Celebrated With Awards For Farmers, ‘Harvest To Home’ App Launched With A Focus On Market Access

The event was inaugurated by Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy and presided over by Sumangala, Founder and CEO of the Samanvaya Group.

The highlight of the programme was the 'Krishikara Vandana Sambhrama 2025', under which Rural Leadership and Agri Excellence Awards were presented. Four Padma Shri awardees, Satyanarayana Beleri, Amai Mahalinga Naik, Harekala Hajabba and Abdul Khader Nadakattin were honoured for their contributions in the field of agriculture. Two Rajyotsava Award recipients were also felicitated.

Bengaluru: National Farmers’ Day 2025 was observed in Bengaluru with a programme organised jointly by Samanvaya Trust, the Food Chain Campaign, the Institution of Agricultural Technologists and ICAR-KVK, Dakshina Kannada. The event brought together farmers, agricultural experts and policymakers to recognise contributions to agriculture and discuss current challenges faced by the farming community.

Addressing the gathering, Cheluvarayaswamy said recognising farmers was not limited to awards but reflected the respect society owed them. “Honouring Padma Shri and Rajyotsava awardees is an honour for the entire farming community of the state,” he said, adding that the simplicity and discipline of the awardees were values worth people learning from.

The minister spoke about the difficulties farmers continue to face, including market-related problems and uncertainties linked to agriculture. Despite these challenges, he said many farming families continue to work with commitment and responsibility. “Both the state and central governments must give greater attention to agriculture. When this sector is supported, a large section of the population can live with satisfaction and stability,” he noted.

Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy with others at the event. (ETV Bharat)

Cheluvarayaswamy also referred to government initiatives over the past two years, including value addition, market reforms and encouragement of integrated and sustainable farming practices. He said farmers had received more than Rs 5,000 crore through crop insurance and over Rs 1,500 crore as machinery subsidies. New crop varieties and advisory support were being provided through coordination with universities and agricultural departments, he added.

‘Harvest To Home’ Platform Launched To Link Farmers And Consumers

A key announcement at the programme was the launch of ‘Harvest to Home’, an e-commerce platform available as an Android app and web portal. The platform, inaugurated by the agriculture minister, aims to connect farmers directly with wholesale buyers and individual consumers through both B2B and B2C options.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sumangala said the platform would help farmers access markets more easily and reduce dependence on intermediaries. “Farmers and consumers are being brought under one system, where produce can be ordered directly, similar to other online platforms,” she explained.

Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy with the members who were felicitated at the event. (ETV Bharat)

She also spoke about efforts to support women farmers through processing and packaging units being set up within farmer-producer companies. These units, expected to be inaugurated in April, are projected to provide employment to around 2,000 women. Referring to farmer suicides, Sumangala said infrastructure, market access and sustained policy support were essential to prevent distress. She added that protecting traditional seeds and encouraging women-led farming initiatives could create jobs in rural areas and strengthen local economies.

The programme concluded with congratulations to the award recipients and appreciation for organisations working to build stronger market systems for farmers.