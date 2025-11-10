National Dam Safety Authority Team Inspects Mullaperiyar Dam Under Supreme Court Guidelines
The inspection comes on the directions by the Supreme Court to ensure the safety of the century-old dam.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST
Theni: A seven-member monitoring team led by Anil Jain, Chairperson of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), conducted an inspection at the Mullaperiyar Dam on Friday to assess its safety and structural condition.
The inspection was carried out in line with the Supreme Court’s directives to ensure the safety of the century-old dam, which has long been a matter of concern and legal scrutiny between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The Union Government had constituted this seven-member team in January 2024, with Anil Jain appointed as its head.
The NDSA team had earlier conducted its first inspection at the dam on March 22, 2024. The second phase of inspection took place today at the Mullaperiyar reservoir area. Arriving first at the Thekkady boat jetty in Kerala’s Idukki district, the team traveled by boat to reach the dam site.
Representing Tamil Nadu, Water Resources Department Secretary Jayakanthan and Cauvery Technical Committee Chairman Subramanian joined the delegation.
Representing Kerala, Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Biswajit Sinha, Chief Engineer (Irrigation) Priesh, National Disaster Management Authority official Rakesh Dodeja, and IISc Research Officer Anand Ramasamy from Bengaluru participated, along with NDSA officials.
During the visit, the team inspected the main dam, baby dam, spillway shutters, tunnels, seepage levels, and overall water storage condition. The officials are expected to provide technical recommendations to both the Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments regarding dam maintenance and safety measures.
Following the field inspection, the monitoring committee is scheduled to hold a review meeting in Madurai this evening at a private hotel, where deliberations and final observations will be compiled.
A detailed inspection report will then be submitted to the Supreme Court, which will review the findings and issue further directions on the Mullaperiyar Dam’s operation and maintenance.
