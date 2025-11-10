ETV Bharat / state

National Dam Safety Authority Team Inspects Mullaperiyar Dam Under Supreme Court Guidelines

Theni: A seven-member monitoring team led by Anil Jain, Chairperson of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), conducted an inspection at the Mullaperiyar Dam on Friday to assess its safety and structural condition.

The inspection was carried out in line with the Supreme Court’s directives to ensure the safety of the century-old dam, which has long been a matter of concern and legal scrutiny between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The Union Government had constituted this seven-member team in January 2024, with Anil Jain appointed as its head.

The NDSA team had earlier conducted its first inspection at the dam on March 22, 2024. The second phase of inspection took place today at the Mullaperiyar reservoir area. Arriving first at the Thekkady boat jetty in Kerala’s Idukki district, the team traveled by boat to reach the dam site.

Representing Tamil Nadu, Water Resources Department Secretary Jayakanthan and Cauvery Technical Committee Chairman Subramanian joined the delegation.