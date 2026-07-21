ETV Bharat / state

NC's 'Ill Timed' Statehood Protest Unlikely To Convince Centre Over Kashmir Policy, Say Observers

Omar Abdullah walks on a road near Jantar Mantar during his protest demanding restoration of J&K's statehood in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI )

Srinagar: On Monday, Zamir Abdullah, the son of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, posted a video from New Delhi on his social media handle.

His face and nose were covered with a handkerchief as he marched with some National Conference leaders and workers in the national capital. "The draconian and repressive tool of tear gas shall never deter us, we continue to stand steadfast in our resolve for our dignity snd (sic) rights. #WeMarch," Zamir wrote in his post.

The young Abdullah, a lawyer who is also trying to find his foothold in politics, accompanied his father and his grandfather near Delhi's Jantar Mantar to stage a protest demanding the restoration of statehood to J&K. Forty-one legislators of the National Conference, its three Members of Parliament, along with Congress MLAs participated in the protest.

While Zamir's video and message implied they were tear-gassed, the reality was starkly different. Central Delhi was chaotic as thousands poured in to be a part of Cockroach Janta Party's Chalo Sansad march against paper leaks, unemployment, and alleged corruption.

It was the pro-CJP crowds, which, according to some reports, numbered above 20,000, who faced police batons and tear gas shells, not the National Conference leaders, as Zamir's post inferred. NC's protest, instead, was shadowed by the CJP march, which literally brought the heart of the national capital to a standstill.

Which brings us to a few important questions. Did NC choose a wrong time for its protest? Did it shake the nearby power corridors for delaying their long-pending promise of restoring J&K's statehood?

To understand it, ETV Bharat spoke to a few Kashmir and political experts. Let's first briefly refresh our memories to know what led NC to come all the way from Jammu and Kashmir, especially at a time when rains and floods are battering the UT, to make these demands on a day when the Centre was already caught up with managing the CJP protest.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded to a Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. It marked a defining moment in J&K politics, altering the way people thought and spoke about the place. For years after it, the UT was governed by Lieutenant Governors installed by Delhi, with the incumbent Manoj Sinha holding the office for over 5 years now.

Omar Abdullah grabbed the chance of becoming J&K UT's first Chief Minister in the 2024 Assembly election despite initially refusing to run for it. His party, the National Conference, promised to fight for the erstwhile state's special status in its poll manifesto. Despite the Supreme Court's directions to the Centre to fix a timeline to restore the statehood, the Centre has repeatedly said the wish can only be granted at an "appropriate time".

Two years in power, the National Conference has found it difficult to convince New Delhi. Which is what brought Omar and his team to Delhi on the first day of the Parliament's monsoon session on Monday. The National Conference aimed to build pressure on the central government, albeit with a disclaimer by leaders that the protest was aimed at 'reminding PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of their commitment'.