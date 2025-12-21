ETV Bharat / state

Inappropriate To Comment On 'Niqab' Issue, Says NCW Chairperson In Rajasthan's Kota

Kota: National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, on Sunday said the 'niqab' issue concerning Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been politicised and it would not be appropriate for her to comment on it.

Rahatkar, who is on a visit to Rajasthan's Kota met police officers to discuss crimes against women. Speaking to media at the Kota District Council office, Rahatkar declined to comment on the 'niqab' issue.

Rahatkar said the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 should be implemented strictly at workplaces. She stressed the need for educational institutions to strengthen their internal committees dealing with harassment of girl students and provide training to the members.