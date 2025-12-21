Inappropriate To Comment On 'Niqab' Issue, Says NCW Chairperson In Rajasthan's Kota
Vijaya Rahatkar said educational institutions must strengthen their internal committees dealing with harassment of girl students.
Kota: National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, on Sunday said the 'niqab' issue concerning Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been politicised and it would not be appropriate for her to comment on it.
Rahatkar, who is on a visit to Rajasthan's Kota met police officers to discuss crimes against women. Speaking to media at the Kota District Council office, Rahatkar declined to comment on the 'niqab' issue.
Rahatkar said the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 should be implemented strictly at workplaces. She stressed the need for educational institutions to strengthen their internal committees dealing with harassment of girl students and provide training to the members.
"The National Commission for Women is in talks with the Chief Secretaries of all states to conduct training programmes for local committees in districts across the country. So far, we have conducted training on ways to report crimes against women and prevent them in 125 districts. By the end of 2026, we will complete the training in all districts," she said.
Rahatkar said 30 cases of crimes against women have been registered in Kota, of which approximately 18 have reached court. "The remaining 12 cases were resolved promptly on Sunday because police and administrative officials were present at the public hearing. Additionally, complaints from 20 women were received most of which pertained to domestic violence," she said.
Rahatkar said the latest data of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows a decline in crimes against women.
