National Anthem, Common Uniform Must In Schools But No Ties Needed: Rajasthan Govt's Strict New Mandate

Kota: In a first such move in the state's education system, the Rajasthan government announced that government and private school students will now have the same uniform, and ties will no longer be a part of the school dress.

Giving updates, education minister Madan Dilawar said, "In the future, we will also determine the uniform for teachers. Teachers will have ID cards, and identity cards will also be mandatory for all students.”

The minister also announced a change in the academic calendar, stating that the school session will now start on April 1 instead of July 1. “This will ensure students receive their textbooks on time and have sufficient time to study during the summer holidays,” he said while addressing the media at Kota University.

In yet another significant announcement, he said that the attendance system will be connected to the national anthem and national song. Highlighting new measures to instil discipline, Dilawar said that employees will be marked present only if they attend the national anthem and national song.