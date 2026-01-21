Nata Vivah Explained: Why Rajasthan HC Held Customary Wife Eligible For Pension
Nata Vivah is a traditional, community-based marital custom in rural Rajasthan, allowing widowed or separated women to remarry without formal rituals or registration.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has recently renewed attention to Nata Vivah, a traditional form of marital relationship practices in parts of rural Rajasthan, after ruling that a woman married under this custom is entitled to a family pension.
In a landmark judgement delivered on January 16, a single-judge bench of Justice Kumar Jain held that a woman cannot be denied a family pension solely because her marriage was performed under the Nata custom and not formally registered. The court clarified that if a man accepted a woman as his wife and the marriage was performed according to prevailing community traditions, it could be considered valid for pension benefits under service rules.
The case involved Ram Pyari Suman, whose husban Poora Lal Saini, a retired Patwari, died in December 2020. After the death of his first wife, Saini entered into a Nata Vivah with Suman around 20 years ago. The couple had a daughter together. During maintenance proceedings before a family court, Saini had acknowledged Suman as his wife.
However, after his death, the state government denied her family pension, arguing that she was recorded only as a 'Nata Wife' and not nominated in service records. The High Court rejected this argument and directed the authorities to release the pension.
What is Nata Vivah?
Nata Vivah or Nata Pratha is an age-old practice followed in rural and tribal areas of Rajasthan, and in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Under this, a woman, often a widow, divorced, separated or abandoned wife, enters into a new marital relationship without performing traditional Hindu marriage rituals or formal registration.
The relationship is usually based on mutual consent and community recognition. In many cases, the man provides financial security to the woman, and sometimes a customary payment is made to her previous husband or family. The practice evolved as a social arrangement to allow women to remarry and live with dignity in conservative rural settings.
Several Nata cases of maintenance have come to the fore, which makes the Rajasthan High Court verdict significant.
Also Read