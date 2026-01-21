ETV Bharat / state

Nata Vivah Explained: Why Rajasthan HC Held Customary Wife Eligible For Pension

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has recently renewed attention to Nata Vivah, a traditional form of marital relationship practices in parts of rural Rajasthan, after ruling that a woman married under this custom is entitled to a family pension.

In a landmark judgement delivered on January 16, a single-judge bench of Justice Kumar Jain held that a woman cannot be denied a family pension solely because her marriage was performed under the Nata custom and not formally registered. The court clarified that if a man accepted a woman as his wife and the marriage was performed according to prevailing community traditions, it could be considered valid for pension benefits under service rules.

The case involved Ram Pyari Suman, whose husban Poora Lal Saini, a retired Patwari, died in December 2020. After the death of his first wife, Saini entered into a Nata Vivah with Suman around 20 years ago. The couple had a daughter together. During maintenance proceedings before a family court, Saini had acknowledged Suman as his wife.