ETV Bharat / state

Child Rape-Murder: Hundreds Protest On Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway In Pune; Traffic Hit

Police disperse the people who had blocked the Pune-Bengaluru Highway in protest against the Nasrapur minor rape & murder case. ( ANI Video/ Screengrab )

Pune: Hundreds of people blocked the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune to protest the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl, leading to traffic disruption on the busy route for about four hours.

The girl's family members and other demonstrators placed the body on the road in the Navale Bridge area on Saturday evening and demanded stringent punishment for the 65-year-old man arrested in the case.

Several videos surfaced showing a huge traffic jam on the highway. Later, the victim's last rites were performed at the Vaikunt crematorium here shortly after midnight amid tight police security.

The accused man, who works as a labourer and has a criminal record, allegedly lured the girl with the promise of food on Friday in the Bhor tehsil of Pune district. He then took her to a cattle enclosure where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and later killed her by hitting her with a stone, according to the police.