Nashik Woman Targeted In Deepfake Video Call Scam Using Daughter’s Face And Voice
The woman works at a government hospital in Nashik Road, while her daughter is pursuing medical studies in Jalgaon
Published : November 18, 2026 at 9:19 PM IST
Nashik: A woman employee of a government hospital in Nashik narrowly escaped an online fraud after receiving a video call featuring her daughter's face and a voice that sounded exactly like hers.
The caller asked her to transfer money to pay her daughter's tuition fees. However, the woman became suspicious because her daughter was at home for the Diwali holidays.
The woman works at a government hospital in Nashik Road, while her daughter is pursuing medical studies in Jalgaon.
According to the complaint, the woman received the suspicious video call two days ago. The caller, using her daughter's face and cloned voice, asked her to send money for class fees.
Since her daughter was physically present at home, the woman questioned the caller. The call was disconnected immediately. She subsequently lodged a complaint with the cyber police.
The Nashik Cyber Police have warned citizens about this new form of fraud involving artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology.
Senior Inspector Sushila Kolhe of the Nashik Cyber Police Station said the incident was a new type of scam and urged people not to respond to suspicious calls.
She advised citizens to report cyber fraud by calling the national helpline number 1930 and avoid sharing personal information with strangers on social media.
According to the information shared by cyber experts, fraudsters may steal a person's data, download photographs and collect short voice samples from social media or other online sources. They then use AI tools for voice cloning and face-swapping to create videos that appear authentic, including real-time facial mapping.
In the Nashik case, the fraudsters allegedly used photographs available on the daughter's social media accounts and voice samples to create a deepfake video.
Cyber experts have advised people to ask personal questions if they receive suspicious video calls from someone claiming to be a family member. Questions about childhood memories, the names of household pets or other private details known only to family members can help establish whether the caller is genuine.
People should disconnect suspicious calls and contact the person directly using their original phone number.
Cyber expert Tanmay Dixit also advised people to watch for irregularities in the caller's eye movements and lip movements. If a call appears suspicious, it should be recorded, if possible, and reported to the cyber police immediately.
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