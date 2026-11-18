ETV Bharat / state

Nashik Woman Targeted In Deepfake Video Call Scam Using Daughter’s Face And Voice

Nashik Woman Targeted In Deepfake Video Call Scam Using Daughter’s Face And Voice ( ETV Bharat )

Nashik: A woman employee of a government hospital in Nashik narrowly escaped an online fraud after receiving a video call featuring her daughter's face and a voice that sounded exactly like hers.

The caller asked her to transfer money to pay her daughter's tuition fees. However, the woman became suspicious because her daughter was at home for the Diwali holidays.

The woman works at a government hospital in Nashik Road, while her daughter is pursuing medical studies in Jalgaon.

According to the complaint, the woman received the suspicious video call two days ago. The caller, using her daughter's face and cloned voice, asked her to send money for class fees.

Since her daughter was physically present at home, the woman questioned the caller. The call was disconnected immediately. She subsequently lodged a complaint with the cyber police.

The Nashik Cyber Police have warned citizens about this new form of fraud involving artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology.

Senior Inspector Sushila Kolhe of the Nashik Cyber Police Station said the incident was a new type of scam and urged people not to respond to suspicious calls.