ETV Bharat / state

Nashik Woman Eliminates Her Live-In Partner With The Help Of Her New Lover

Nashik police arrested Hasina Shaikh, her current lover Sahil Shah along with his two accomplices, for killing her long term partner, Vasant Satpute, on August 6. Satpute's body was stuffed in a gunny bag and dumped it in the Kasara Ghat ( ETV Bharat )

Nashik: In a shocking incident, a woman, with the help of her lover, murdered her long-term live-in partner, in the early hours of August 6.

The incident came to light on Monday, following which Nashik police have arrested this woman, her lover, and two of his accomplices. According to a media statement by Nashik Police, the prime suspect, Hasina Shaikh, who lived in the Swarajya Nagar area of ​​Pathardi Phata, conspired with her lover, Sahil Shah, to murder Vasant Satpute, her partner with whom she had been living for the last 16 years.

The statement said that Sahil has confessed to the crime. Sahil said, with the help of his accomplices Moin Shah and Sarfaraz Sayyad, he murdered Satpute, who he said was an obstacle in their romantic relationship. They slit Satpute's throat with a sharp knife at his residence and subsequently dumped the body in the Kasara Ghat area.

According to the statement, the police have arrested the four individuals for murder, and the court has remanded them to six days of police custody.

Conspiracy to kill

Hasina, along with Sahil, hatched a conspiracy with his two accomplices to make it appear as though Sarpute had gone missing for a few days. It was only after the police questioned the trio that Sahil, Moin and Sarfaraz admitted to having murdered Satpute, it said.

Moreover, they told the police they stuffed Satpute's body in a sack and dumped it in the Kasara Ghat. They said they did it with the intent of destroying evidence, the statement said.