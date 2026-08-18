Nashik Woman Eliminates Her Live-In Partner With The Help Of Her New Lover
The police have arrested the four individuals for murder, and the court has remanded them to six days of police custody.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Nashik: In a shocking incident, a woman, with the help of her lover, murdered her long-term live-in partner, in the early hours of August 6.
The incident came to light on Monday, following which Nashik police have arrested this woman, her lover, and two of his accomplices. According to a media statement by Nashik Police, the prime suspect, Hasina Shaikh, who lived in the Swarajya Nagar area of Pathardi Phata, conspired with her lover, Sahil Shah, to murder Vasant Satpute, her partner with whom she had been living for the last 16 years.
The statement said that Sahil has confessed to the crime. Sahil said, with the help of his accomplices Moin Shah and Sarfaraz Sayyad, he murdered Satpute, who he said was an obstacle in their romantic relationship. They slit Satpute's throat with a sharp knife at his residence and subsequently dumped the body in the Kasara Ghat area.
According to the statement, the police have arrested the four individuals for murder, and the court has remanded them to six days of police custody.
Conspiracy to kill
Hasina, along with Sahil, hatched a conspiracy with his two accomplices to make it appear as though Sarpute had gone missing for a few days. It was only after the police questioned the trio that Sahil, Moin and Sarfaraz admitted to having murdered Satpute, it said.
Moreover, they told the police they stuffed Satpute's body in a sack and dumped it in the Kasara Ghat. They said they did it with the intent of destroying evidence, the statement said.
Subsequently, the suspect, Hasina, hatched a sob story that Satpute had gone missing and accordingly told one of his relatives, who filed a missing person complaint at the police station on August 16.
The statement said that when the police personnel questioned Hasina, they found disparities in her speech and body language, making her appear suspicious. This prompted police to make her undergo a rigorous interrogation during which she confessed to having murdered Satpute with the other three.
Motive for murder
The deceased, Vasant Satpute, was an auto-rickshaw driver and had been in a live-in relationship with Hasina for the past 16 years. Meanwhile, Hasina developed a romantic relationship with Sahil over the last few years.
Police Inspector Anchal Mudgal said, "A team from the Nashik Crime Branch (Unit 1) located a body in the dense forest of Kasara Ghat. The body was found in a decomposed state inside a sack. After the panchnama was conducted, it was sent to the District Civil Hospital to conduct a post-mortem. The report is awaited."
Mudgal added, "Hasina perceived Satpute as an obstacle to their relationship with Sahil, so the duo, with the help of accomplices, murdered him."
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