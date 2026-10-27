ETV Bharat / state

Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Heritage To Be Featured On Special Postage Stamps

They will be unveiled on the occasion of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela flag-hoisting ceremony on October 31. ( ETV Bharat )

Nashik: Special postage stamps featuring Ramkund in Nashik and Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar will be unveiled by the President of India on October 31 ahead of the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

The stamps have been designed under the Department of Posts' ‘My Stamp’ initiative to showcase the spiritual traditions, religious significance and cultural heritage of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar to audiences across the country. They will be unveiled on the occasion of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela flag-hoisting ceremony on October 31.

Ramkund and Kushavarta Tirtha are two important pilgrimage sites associated with the religious traditions of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Given their significance in the Vaishnav and Shaivite traditions, the two sacred sites have been selected for the special postage stamps, which will highlight the diversity of spiritual practices associated with the event. Ramkund in Nashik is recognised as a sacred bathing site associated with the Vaishnav tradition. During the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the ritual of Amrit Snan is observed here. The special postage stamp features Ramkund's historic architectural design, the sanctity of the site and its enduring association with the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The initiative is expected to bring greater national recognition to this important centre of Nashik's religious heritage.