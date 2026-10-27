Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Heritage To Be Featured On Special Postage Stamps
Ramkund and Kushavarta Tirtha are two important pilgrimage sites associated with the religious traditions of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST
Nashik: Special postage stamps featuring Ramkund in Nashik and Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar will be unveiled by the President of India on October 31 ahead of the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela.
The stamps have been designed under the Department of Posts' ‘My Stamp’ initiative to showcase the spiritual traditions, religious significance and cultural heritage of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar to audiences across the country. They will be unveiled on the occasion of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela flag-hoisting ceremony on October 31.
Ramkund and Kushavarta Tirtha are two important pilgrimage sites associated with the religious traditions of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Given their significance in the Vaishnav and Shaivite traditions, the two sacred sites have been selected for the special postage stamps, which will highlight the diversity of spiritual practices associated with the event.
Ramkund in Nashik is recognised as a sacred bathing site associated with the Vaishnav tradition. During the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the ritual of Amrit Snan is observed here.
The special postage stamp features Ramkund's historic architectural design, the sanctity of the site and its enduring association with the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The initiative is expected to bring greater national recognition to this important centre of Nashik's religious heritage.
Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar is a major centre for the sacred bathing rituals of Shaivite sadhus and saints during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.
The stamp depicts the distinctive architecture of the sacred water tank, with the Brahmagiri mountain range in the background. Through this depiction, the legacy of the Shaivite tradition associated with the Simhastha Kumbh Mela will be showcased on the postage stamp.
The Simhastha Kumbh Mela represents the rich spiritual, historical and cultural heritage of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. The special postage stamps are expected to help bring the significance of the two sacred sites to a wider audience.
Shekhar Singh, Commissioner of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority, said the initiative would help preserve the traditions associated with the Simhastha Kumbh Mela and pass on the significance of its sacred sites to future generations.
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