Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority Launches Official Website For 2027 Simhastha Kumbh
The primary objective is to make all Kumbh Mela-related information available at a single official platform rather than requiring visitors to search across different sources.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Nashik: Following the formal commencement of preparations for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela with the flag-hoisting ceremony on October 31, the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority has launched an official website to provide devotees with easy access to authentic information about the religious event.
The website will serve as an important information platform for devotees visiting Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, as well as government departments, local bodies, religious organisations, tourism and transport operators, and the media.
The primary objective is to make all Kumbh Mela-related information available at a single official platform rather than requiring visitors to search across different sources.
The website will provide details about the dates and timings of important bathing rituals, official announcements, religious sites, travel arrangements, facilities for devotees and public safety advisories.
Its features will be developed in phases, with more information and digital services being added in the coming months.
The website is expected to provide information about the religious significance, history and traditions of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, along with details of prominent temples, ghats and akharas.
Devotees will also be able to access information about travel options to Nashik and Trimbakeshwar by air, rail and road, as well as local transportation facilities.
Details of essential amenities, including public toilets, drinking water facilities, medical assistance centres, hospitals, accommodation, parking areas and help desks, will also be made available in phases.
Emergency contact numbers and public safety advisories will receive particular attention on the platform, Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh said.
The preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is a large-scale exercise involving coordination among several government departments and organisations.
The authority has appealed to government departments, district administrations, municipal corporations, public representatives, tourism and transport organisations, religious institutions, accommodation providers and media organisations to help disseminate information about the official website to as many devotees as possible.
The website link can be shared through official departmental websites, social media accounts, public awareness campaigns and the communication networks of relevant organisations.
The authority has also urged media organisations to refer to the official website while publishing news and information about the Kumbh Mela to ensure that reliable and verified information reaches the public.
As preparations for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela gather pace, the website is expected to play an important role in helping devotees access accurate information, plan their journeys and learn about the facilities available during the event.
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