ETV Bharat / state

Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority Launches Official Website For 2027 Simhastha Kumbh

Nashik: Following the formal commencement of preparations for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela with the flag-hoisting ceremony on October 31, the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority has launched an official website to provide devotees with easy access to authentic information about the religious event.

The website will serve as an important information platform for devotees visiting Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, as well as government departments, local bodies, religious organisations, tourism and transport operators, and the media.

The primary objective is to make all Kumbh Mela-related information available at a single official platform rather than requiring visitors to search across different sources.

The website will provide details about the dates and timings of important bathing rituals, official announcements, religious sites, travel arrangements, facilities for devotees and public safety advisories.

Its features will be developed in phases, with more information and digital services being added in the coming months.

The website is expected to provide information about the religious significance, history and traditions of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, along with details of prominent temples, ghats and akharas.

Devotees will also be able to access information about travel options to Nashik and Trimbakeshwar by air, rail and road, as well as local transportation facilities.

Details of essential amenities, including public toilets, drinking water facilities, medical assistance centres, hospitals, accommodation, parking areas and help desks, will also be made available in phases.