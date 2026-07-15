ETV Bharat / state

Nashik Tourists' Attack Case: Nine Accused Remanded To Police Custody, Search On For Others

Nashik: Nine people arrested in connection with the molestation of a female tourist and assault on her family on a picnic at Bhavli dam in Nashik district of Maharashtra were on Wednesday remanded to police custody till July 18.

The prosecution argued for the custody of the accused in a court in Igatpuri, citing the ongoing investigation to trace some more persons involved in the incident, while the defence opposed the request. However, the court accepted the prosecution’s demand.

Meanwhile, the police seized a pick-up vehicle used in the crime. "Some of the accused are still absconding, and a search is on for them and the remaining vehicles used in the crime," a police official said.

A woman tourist was allegedly molested, and her family members were attacked by a group of hooligans at Bhavali Dam on Sunday, triggering outrage after a video of two men on a bike chasing the SUV of the family went viral.

The 44-year-old woman stated in the FIR that she, her husband, son, daughter, a brother-in-law and two nephews were visiting a waterfall near the dam on Sunday when two youths whistled at her and started harassing her.

When her family members intervened, a group of men allegedly assaulted them, tore the woman's clothes and snatched away her mobile phone. When her husband tried to take back the mobile phone, they snatched away the 20-gram gold chain he was wearing and beat him up, the complaint said.