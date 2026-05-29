Nashik TCS Atrocities Case: SIT Files Eight Independent Chargesheets Against Multiple Suspects For Alleged Sexual Harassment, Conversion Attempts
A comprehensive 1,500-page chargesheet has been prepared by the Special Investigation Team regarding the case registered at the Deolali Camp police station.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 9:22 PM IST
Nashik: As part of the major operation, an SIT of Nashik police filed eight separate charge sheets against several accused for acts of sexual harassment, violation of modesty, forcible conversions, and religious feelings of the female workers employed in a leading IT company in the city.
The investigation into these cases is being treated by local investigating authorities as a “corporate anomalies” case involving employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) of Nashik. According to instructions issued by the Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, an SIT has been set up led by ACP Sandeep Mitke.
Eight distinct criminal activities have been reported at the police station of Mumbai Naka, whereas one more criminal activity has been reported at the police station of Deolali Camp, which is connected with these cases.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has prepared a thick 1,500-page charge sheet for the case that has been reported at the Deolali Camp station, along with individual charge sheets of all eight cases reported at the Mumbai Naka station. Commenting on this development, Chief of SIT, ACP Sandeep Mitke, said that due to the seriousness of the crimes reported involving sexual atrocities against women employees through mental torture with religious conversion intentions, all the cases have been investigated separately.
As per information from the police, there have been eight separate cases registered at the Mumbai Naka police station, while a single connected case has been registered at the Deolali Camp police station.
A comprehensive 1,500-page chargesheet has been prepared by the Special Investigation Team regarding the case registered at the Deolali Camp police station, as well as individual chargesheets for the remaining eight cases. Commenting on the same, ACP Sandeep Mitke, head of SIT, informed that due to the seriousness of the incidents, ranging from sexual misconduct, assault on the decency of women employees, and pressure tactics used for religious conversion, all eight incidents are considered to be individual cases.
The independent chargesheets list some of the key suspects under various CRs. The first CR No. 165/26 lists the suspect Tausif Bilal Attar. The second CR No. 166/26 lists Danish Shaikh, Tausif Bilal Attar, Nida Ejaz Khan, Raza Rafiq Memon, and Shahrukh Hussain Shaukat Qureshi. The third CR No. 167/26 mentions Tausif Bilal Attar, Shafi Shaikh, and Asif Ansari.
The fourth CR No. 168/26 includes the accused names of Raza Memon, Shafi Shaikh, Asif Ansari, and Shahrukh Qureshi. Cases against Raza Memon and Shafi Shaikh have been filed through CR No. 169/26 and CR No. 171/26 against Raza Memon and Shahrukh Qureshi. Legal action against the apprehended accused persons will be initiated shortly by the Nashik Sessions Court.