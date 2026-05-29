ETV Bharat / state

Nashik TCS Atrocities Case: SIT Files Eight Independent Chargesheets Against Multiple Suspects For Alleged Sexual Harassment, Conversion Attempts

Nashik: As part of the major operation, an SIT of Nashik police filed eight separate charge sheets against several accused for acts of sexual harassment, violation of modesty, forcible conversions, and religious feelings of the female workers employed in a leading IT company in the city.

The investigation into these cases is being treated by local investigating authorities as a “corporate anomalies” case involving employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) of Nashik. According to instructions issued by the Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, an SIT has been set up led by ACP Sandeep Mitke.

Eight distinct criminal activities have been reported at the police station of Mumbai Naka, whereas one more criminal activity has been reported at the police station of Deolali Camp, which is connected with these cases.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has prepared a thick 1,500-page charge sheet for the case that has been reported at the Deolali Camp station, along with individual charge sheets of all eight cases reported at the Mumbai Naka station. Commenting on this development, Chief of SIT, ACP Sandeep Mitke, said that due to the seriousness of the crimes reported involving sexual atrocities against women employees through mental torture with religious conversion intentions, all the cases have been investigated separately.