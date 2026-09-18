ETV Bharat / state

Nashik Shiv Sena UBT Worker Booked for Releasing Stray Dogs Inside Niphad Municipal Council Office

ikram Randhave, the District Chief of the Yuva Sena (Shiv Sena-UBT), has been booked on Thursday for releasing four to five stray dogs directly in the office of Chief Officer Dheeraj Bhamre, of in the Niphad Municipal Council ( ETV Bharat )

Nashik: Vikram Randhave, the District Chief of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena-UBT, has been booked for releasing four to five stray dogs directly in the office of Chief Officer Dheeraj Bhamre, of the Niphad Municipal Council. The incident had occurred on Thursday after Randhave decided to show Bhamre a live example of the stray dog menace residents are facing.

There are over 450 stray dogs causing a nuisance in the Niphad Municipal Council area, with claims that at least six citizens face trouble on a daily basis. Randhave said, "Citizens are facing problems due to the growing menace of stray dogs. If you calculate on an average, six citizens facing attacks on a daily basis, it amounts 100 cases every month. I wanted to highlight the problem we citizens face."

Randhave wanted to draw the attention of the administration to this serious issue. He also placed a garland made of currency notes on Bhamre's table in protest of the administration's indifference and inaction. The administration took serious cognizance of this incident, and a case has been registered at the Niphad Police Station against Randhave and his associates for obstructing official duty and violating the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Sarika Ahirrao, Police Inspector at the Niphad Police Station, said, "A case has been registered against Vikram Randhave and his associates at the Niphad Police Station for releasing four to five stray dogs into the office of Dheeraj Bhamre. This includes charges for obstructing official duty and violations of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act."

Stray menace