Nashik Shiv Sena UBT Worker Booked for Releasing Stray Dogs Inside Niphad Municipal Council Office
The authorities have asked citizens to be patient and cooperate while they wait to float tenders to address the problem.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Nashik: Vikram Randhave, the District Chief of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena-UBT, has been booked for releasing four to five stray dogs directly in the office of Chief Officer Dheeraj Bhamre, of the Niphad Municipal Council. The incident had occurred on Thursday after Randhave decided to show Bhamre a live example of the stray dog menace residents are facing.
There are over 450 stray dogs causing a nuisance in the Niphad Municipal Council area, with claims that at least six citizens face trouble on a daily basis. Randhave said, "Citizens are facing problems due to the growing menace of stray dogs. If you calculate on an average, six citizens facing attacks on a daily basis, it amounts 100 cases every month. I wanted to highlight the problem we citizens face."
Randhave wanted to draw the attention of the administration to this serious issue. He also placed a garland made of currency notes on Bhamre's table in protest of the administration's indifference and inaction. The administration took serious cognizance of this incident, and a case has been registered at the Niphad Police Station against Randhave and his associates for obstructing official duty and violating the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
Sarika Ahirrao, Police Inspector at the Niphad Police Station, said, "A case has been registered against Vikram Randhave and his associates at the Niphad Police Station for releasing four to five stray dogs into the office of Dheeraj Bhamre. This includes charges for obstructing official duty and violations of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act."
Stray menace
Randhave and many other citizens have raised the issue of strays posing a threat to their children, senior citizens, motorists, and two-wheeler riders. Many claimed to have been attacked, causing immense pain and necessitating medical treatment for these victims. Protesters alleged that despite repeated complaints, no effective measures have been taken by the authorities to capture or sterilise the strays.
Randhave stated he released the strays in Bhamre's office to give the administration a firsthand experience of the severe security issue citizens are facing on a daily basis. "The Municipal Council claims they have launched a campaign against stray dogs. However, till now they have sterilized only 73 dogs. Other strays roam freely and attack citizens which is posing a threat to their lives."
Bhamre told ETV Bharat that the authorities have to follow a process and have requested to show patience and cooperate with the authorities. "Tenders have been issued on two occasions to try and resolve the stray menace problem. We request citizens to also cooperate with the Municipal Council authorities."
Complaints of dog bites, everyday
According to the medical reports, there are four to five victims being treated at the Sub-District Hospital in Niphad for dog bite cases. Citizens say, this is a big problem, considering over a hundred dog-bite cases occur every month. "Anti-rabies vaccines are currently available at the hospital, and we treat patients with dog bites regularly," stated Dr Rajiv Tambale of the Sub-District Hospital, Niphad.