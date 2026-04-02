ETV Bharat / state

Nashik School Van Driver Arrested For Alleged Sexual Harassment Of 11-Year-Old, Booked Under POCSO

Nashik: A school van driver has been arrested in Nashik for allegedly sexually harassing an 11-year-old student. After the victim’s parents filed a complaint, the Sarkarwada Police Station registered a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

According to police, the accused, identified as Suresh Patil, used to ferry students to and from Abhinav School on Gangapur Road. The victim had been commuting in his van since June 2025. During this period, the driver allegedly subjected her and other children to inappropriate touching inside the vehicle.

After repeated incidents, the girl eventually confided in her father. The matter came to light on March 18 when her parents noticed her crying during dinner and gently questioned her. She then revealed that the van driver had been inappropriately touching her and allegedly other children for nearly a year.